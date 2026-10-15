GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Analysis-Oil shipping costs spike, lifting prices from pump to grocery - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Analysis-Oil shipping costs spike, lifting prices from pump to grocery

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 15, 2026

5 min read

· Last updated: October 15, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Markets logistics Commodities

Oil Shipping Costs Surge, Driving Up Global Fuel and Goods Prices

Impact of Rising Oil Shipping Costs on Global Markets

By Arathy Somasekhar and Lisa Baertlein

Surging Shipping Costs: A Case Study

HOUSTON/LOS ANGELES, Oct 15 (Reuters) - When the oil supertanker Esteem Explorer sails from the United States to Japan in late November, loaded with about 2 million barrels of crude, the journey will cost $81 million. The same journey would have cost $9.1 million last year, on average. 

The shipping cost translates into $40.50 per barrel, about nine times last year's rate. While oil's soaring selling price worries consumers, the Esteem Explorer's expensive voyage illustrates how transport costs are further inflating the price. Refiners process oil into fuel to move food, retail goods and construction materials, and rising costs are stoking inflation in countries that depend on imports.

Effect on Gasoline Prices

Every $10-per-barrel increase in shipping costs adds about 23 cents per gallon to gasoline, said Kenneth Medlock, a fellow in energy and resource economics at the Houston-based Baker Institute for Public Policy. On that basis, the Esteem Explorer's shipping cost works out to at least 80 cents more per gallon of gasoline than last year, according to Reuters calculations.

"It's sort of like a slow-moving train. It doesn't all happen instantly ... but the longer this drags on, the more sticky it becomes, which means you get more of a sustained impact at the grocery store, in the convenience store, at the mall," Medlock said. "Everything gets more expensive because that's how we move stuff around."

Freight Rates and Global Impact

Freight rates account for more than 40% of the price of US oil, based on Wednesday's price around $95 per barrel, compared with 7% on average in 2025, according to LSEG shipping and oil price data.

Countries reliant on imports — including India, the Philippines and Indonesia — bear the brunt of the soaring costs, Medlock said.

Record oil tanker rates are already squeezing Asian refiners' profits, the International Energy Agency said on Wednesday. 

Oil's Role in the Economy

Refining and Transportation

Refiners process oil into gasoline for cars, diesel for semi-trucks and farm equipment, and jet fuel for airplanes. 

Geopolitical Tensions and Shipping Risks

Attacks on ships related to the US-Iran war and the Russia-Ukraine war have boosted freight and insurance rates. 

Rates to move oil from the Strait of Hormuz and the Red Sea in the Middle East to Asia surged to a record high around $34 per barrel this week, as shippers price in a risk premium for attacks on vessels. Fearing attack, ships are also sailing longer routes than before, tying up tankers longer. 

Shipping Strategies and Vessel Shortages

Shippers moving Saudi oil are using more vessels than before — transferring oil ship to ship — to reduce the risks for individual ships after attacks on Saudi Arabia's main pipeline increased exports via the Strait of Hormuz. That strategy has reduced ship availability, raising costs and increasing the time cargoes are on the water. 

The resulting shortage of very large crude carriers such as the Esteem Explorer has lifted prices for smaller vessels. Freight rates have quadrupled since the Iran war began in February for Suezmax ships, which can carry up to 1 million barrels of oil, for a route between the US Gulf Coast and Asia, and for Aframaxes, which carry up to 750,000 barrels, on the US Gulf Coast to Europe route, according to Signal Ocean.

Contracting and Market Dynamics

While some shippers contract vessels for three to five years, many of them charter ships on the spot market about a month prior to loading. The long-term contracts, in which shippers and vessel owners lock in prices, could prove to be bargains for the shippers if prices rise further.  

Tanker Owners' Windfall

Oil market upheaval has provided a windfall for tanker owners. They have recently earned as much as $1.3 million per ship per day for a round trip from the Persian Gulf through the Strait of Hormuz to Asia, said Georgios Sakellariou, a Signal Ocean freight analyst. That compared with earnings of $55,000 per ship per day on average in 2025.

“If you'd have told me six weeks ago that we were seeing a million dollars per day, I wouldn't have believed you,” said Michelle Wiese Bockmann, senior analyst at maritime intelligence firm Windward.

This year may be the most profitable ever, said a person at a company that owns and operates tankers primarily in the Americas. 

Future Outlook for Tanker Rates

"Our expectation is that as long as there is more crude oil demand than supply, tanker rates will remain strong. However, as soon as the crude oil market loosens, tanker rates will come off the boil quickly," said Erik Broekhuizen, head of tanker research and consulting at ship broker Poten & Partners. 

(Reporting by Arathy Somasekhar in Houston and Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles; Editing by Rod Nickel)

Key Takeaways

  • Chartering a VLCC like the Esteem Explorer from the US Gulf to Asia now costs around $80–81 million—equating to ~$40 per barrel—versus just ~$8–9 PB last year, massively inflating transport costs. (investing.com)
  • International Energy Agency reports freight rates on key Middle East to Asia routes reaching ~$36 per barrel, up more than fivefold, squeezing margins of Asian refiners and elevating delivered crude costs. (economictimes.indiatimes.com)
  • Shipping surcharges of $10 per barrel add about 23¢/gal to gasoline; at ~$40/barrel, this could translate into an 80¢/gal increase—amplifying inflation across grocery, construction, and logistics sectors. (investing.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How much have oil shipping costs increased compared to last year?
Shipping oil from the US to Japan now costs $81 million, up from $9.1 million last year, translating to $40.50 per barrel—nine times last year's rate.
How do rising shipping costs impact consumer prices?
Every $10-per-barrel increase in shipping costs adds about 23 cents per gallon to gasoline prices, affecting fuel and goods costs.
Which countries are most affected by higher oil shipping costs?
Import-reliant countries like India, the Philippines, and Indonesia are hardest hit by increased oil shipping costs.
Why are oil shipping rates rising?
Rates are up due to geopolitical risks, attacks on ships, longer shipping routes, and reduced vessel availability.
What is the effect on oil tanker owners?
Tanker owners now earn up to $1.3 million per day for certain routes, compared to $55,000 per day on average last year.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for UK's FTSE 100 hits near one-month high after Healey backs fiscal discipline

UK's FTSE 100 hits near one-month high after Healey backs fiscal discipline

Image for Banks need 'bare metal' recovery in face of AI risks, says BoE's Breeden

Banks need 'bare metal' recovery in face of AI risks, says BoE's Breeden

Image for Asked on bank tax, UK's Healey stresses sector's broader contribution

Asked on bank tax, UK's Healey stresses sector's broader contribution

Image for Analysis-For Chinese automakers, the road to survival runs through Europe

Analysis-For Chinese automakers, the road to survival runs through Europe

Image for BoE to raise rates to 4% in November, but economists narrowly expect hold from there: Reuters poll

BoE to raise rates to 4% in November, but economists narrowly expect hold from there: Reuters poll

Image for Cartier-owner Richemont in talks to join bid for diamond giant De Beers, source says

Cartier-owner Richemont in talks to join bid for diamond giant De Beers, source says

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Pound rises against weaker dollar, UK GDP unexpectedly rises
Pound rises against weaker dollar, UK GDP unexpectedly rises
Image for Russian ministers join board of key trade payments firm A7
Russian ministers join board of key trade payments firm A7
Image for Corporate Cash Is Only Useful When the Business Can Access It
Corporate Cash Is Only Useful When the Business Can Access It
Image for AstraZeneca strikes $40 million AI drug discovery deal with insitro
AstraZeneca strikes $40 million AI drug discovery deal with insitro
Image for UBS extends Fed tightening cycle forecast with March rate hike after inflation surprise
UBS extends Fed tightening cycle forecast with March rate hike after inflation surprise
Image for WTO chief sees lasting impact on trade from Middle East war and geopolitics
WTO chief sees lasting impact on trade from Middle East war and geopolitics
Image for Portuguese government seeks opposition backing for sale of rest of TAP, minister says
Portuguese government seeks opposition backing for sale of rest of TAP, minister says
Image for Cohere moves to buy AI cybersecurity startup AISLE
Cohere moves to buy AI cybersecurity startup AISLE
Image for Italy's Lombardy to revise data centre law next week after application surge
Italy's Lombardy to revise data centre law next week after application surge
Image for Lufthansa in talks to take remaining 50.1% stake in TAP in future, CFO says
Lufthansa in talks to take remaining 50.1% stake in TAP in future, CFO says
Image for Bank of England's Breeden says cost-cutting by firms helping central bank
Bank of England's Breeden says cost-cutting by firms helping central bank
Image for Chinese automaker Chery to launch new EV model in UK in early 2027
Chinese automaker Chery to launch new EV model in UK in early 2027
View All Finance Posts