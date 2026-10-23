GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
UK's Debenhams returns to profit after five years, expects further cost cuts - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

UK's Debenhams returns to profit after five years, expects further cost cuts

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 23, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 23, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets

Debenhams Posts First Profit in Five Years, Expects More Cost Cuts Ahead

Debenhams’ Financial Turnaround and Future Outlook

Oct 23 (Reuters) - British fashion retailer Debenhams, also known as boohoo, reported a profit for the first time in five years on Friday and expects further cost cuts as a turnaround plan gathers pace.

Key Financial Highlights

Here are some more details:

Profit and Loss Comparison

• The company reported pretax profit of £28.3 million ($37.89 million) for the six months ended August 31, compared to a loss of £17.9 million a year ago, its first profit before tax since August 2021

Cost Reduction Initiatives

• Expects to reduce costs related to depreciation, lease and interest in fiscal year 2028, while a new financial facility should further cut costs

Debt Management

• Debt to be negligible by the end of the year thanks to the disposal of Sheffield automation and lease assignment and sale of Nasty Gal brand, the retailer said

Growth and Forecasts

• The company reported steady growth in September and reiterated its previous annual forecast of gross merchandise value (GMV) growth and adjusted core profit no less than £59 million

Medium-Term Profit Goals

• It expects to deliver more than £100 million in profit before tax in the medium term and become a multi-billion-pound GMV business

Turnaround Strategy

Operational Streamlining

• The group's turnaround plan has been focused on streamlining its operations to tackle mounting debt and slow demand at its youth brands

Currency Exchange Rate

($1 = 0.7468 pounds)

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Simone Lobo in Bengaluru; Editing by Harikrishnan Nair)

Key Takeaways

  • Statutory pretax profit of £28.3 million in H1 FY27 vs £17.9 million loss a year earlier – first profit since August 2021 (investegate.co.uk).
  • GMV growth driven by Debenhams brand (+14.1%) and marketplace mix rising to 38.9%; gross margins expanded and returns rates declined (investegate.co.uk).
  • Post-period disposals (Sheffield automation and Nasty Gal) will make net debt negligible by end‑2026; anticipate significant FY28 cost cuts on depreciation, lease and interest (investegate.co.uk).
  • Board reiterates guidance for at least £59 million adjusted EBITDA full-year and projects medium‑term ambition of £100 million+ pretax profit and becoming a multi‑billion‑pound GMV business (investegate.co.uk).
  • Transformation powered by marketplace model rollout, cost base reset, tech consolidation and efficiency improvements under CEO Dan Finley’s turnaround plan across brands including Debenhams, PLT, boohoo, Karen Millen and MAN (lse.co.uk).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

When did Debenhams last report a profit before this year?
Debenhams last reported a profit before tax in August 2021.
What was Debenhams' pretax profit for the latest period?
Debenhams reported a pretax profit of £28.3 million for the six months ended August 31.
How does Debenhams plan to further reduce costs?
The company plans to reduce costs related to depreciation, lease, and interest, aided by a new financial facility.
Why is Debenhams' debt expected to be negligible by year-end?
Debt is expected to be negligible thanks to the disposal of Sheffield automation and the lease assignment and sale of the Nasty Gal brand.
What are Debenhams' profit and growth expectations for the medium term?
The company expects more than £100 million in profit before tax and aims to become a multi-billion-pound GMV business.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Euro zone growth slows to 4-month low amid rising costs and French turmoil, PMI shows

Euro zone growth slows to 4-month low amid rising costs and French turmoil, PMI shows

Image for Euro zone consumers raise near-term inflation expectations, ECB says

Euro zone consumers raise near-term inflation expectations, ECB says

Image for Holcim sees mixed outlook for European construction sector in 2027

Holcim sees mixed outlook for European construction sector in 2027

Image for German business activity growth softens in October, PMI shows

German business activity growth softens in October, PMI shows

Image for Smith & Nephew merger talks with J&J orthopaedics unit collapse over CEO role, FT reports

Smith & Nephew merger talks with J&J orthopaedics unit collapse over CEO role, FT reports

Image for Gucci owner Kering drops 11% as luxury braces for tough winter

Gucci owner Kering drops 11% as luxury braces for tough winter

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for French business activity contracts in October amid political, financial pressures, PMI shows
French business activity contracts in October amid political, financial pressures, PMI shows
Image for L'Oreal shares bounce on third-quarter sales
L'Oreal shares bounce on third-quarter sales
Image for From Buenos Aires to Colombo, discontent simmers under the surface of rebounding economies
From Buenos Aires to Colombo, discontent simmers under the surface of rebounding economies
Image for Anthropic IPO stands alone as AI market jitters sideline others
Anthropic IPO stands alone as AI market jitters sideline others
Image for Bulgaria emerges as a surprise leader in Europe's quest for battery storage 
Bulgaria emerges as a surprise leader in Europe's quest for battery storage 
Image for William Hill owner Evoke's Q3 revenue falls on UK shop closures, unfavourable sports results
William Hill owner Evoke's Q3 revenue falls on UK shop closures, unfavourable sports results
Image for China's Chery expects overseas-manufactured vehicles to top 50% of exports, exec says
China's Chery expects overseas-manufactured vehicles to top 50% of exports, exec says
Image for German home prices stagnate as interest rates pressure market, IW data show
German home prices stagnate as interest rates pressure market, IW data show
Image for Exclusive-Russian diesel heads to US after Putin-Trump deal, data shows
Exclusive-Russian diesel heads to US after Putin-Trump deal, data shows
Image for Greece passes social media ban for children under 15
Greece passes social media ban for children under 15
Image for FINEXER SURVEY: 42% OF UK BUSINESSES REPORT PAYMENT CONFIRMATION DELAYS
FINEXER SURVEY: 42% OF UK BUSINESSES REPORT PAYMENT CONFIRMATION DELAYS
Image for Heineken document reveals worries over weight-loss drugs and beer sales
Heineken document reveals worries over weight-loss drugs and beer sales
View All Finance Posts