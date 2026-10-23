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Anthropic IPO stands alone as AI market jitters sideline others - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Anthropic IPO stands alone as AI market jitters sideline others

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 23, 2026

4 min read

· Last updated: October 23, 2026

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Anthropic Pushes Forward With IPO as AI Market Sees Delays and Caution

Anthropic’s IPO Amidst a Shifting AI Market Landscape

(Corrects paragraph 11 to remove erroneous reference to Elice's listing plan)

By Echo Wang

Anthropic’s Determination to List

Oct 22 (Reuters) - A once-robust fall calendar for technology IPOs is down to just Anthropic. 

The AI lab is pressing ahead to hold its initial public offering as planned in the middle of next month after making its  prospectus public as early as late October, people familiar with the matter said, cautioning the plan and the dates are subject to change. 

Anthropic's planned IPO will test whether its position at the center of the booming AI business, which some investors believe to deem worthy of a potential $1.5 trillion valuation, can overcome a market environment that might typically prompt bankers and deal lawyers to counsel delay. Anthropic is expected to begin marketing its shares to prospective investors during the week of November 9, one of the people said. 

Contrast With Other AI Sector Listings

Other companies in the artificial intelligence infrastructure and data center sectors have delayed their listings, facing a rise in interest rates that has helped fuel a punishing selloff in shares and bonds of AI operators such as CoreWeave and broader questions about the sustainability of AI spending. 

The contrast underscores Anthropic's appeal to investors even as concerns about competition from open-source models and AI safety weigh on the sector. 

Investor Sentiment and Market Position

Many  large investors remain bullish on Anthropic’s prospects despite the fall turbulence, viewing the firm as one of the few opportunities to gain exposure to a technology sector that long-term investors cannot afford to ignore. Other issuers are reluctant to compete with Anthropic for institutional investors' attention and capital, two of the people said.

Anthropic declined to comment.

Valuations Coming Under Pressure

The AI sector pullback follows a string of IPO delays and withdrawals since September, as market volatility and rising interest rates have made it harder for companies to secure attractive valuations.

Delayed and Withdrawn Listings

Switch, a data center operator, and Nscale, an AI infrastructure provider, have pushed their IPO plans back to later this year, people familiar with the matter said, while stressing that plans remain fluid and subject to change. Nscale’s delay was partly driven by the need to address comments from SEC staff, one other person said. SoftBank-backed SB Energy has also postponed its listing, Reuters previously reported.

NScale declined to comment. Switch didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Blackstone-backed AirTrunk REIT and Nvidia-backed Firmus have pulled or paused their offerings, Reuters has reported.

Market Reaction to Recent IPOs

Oura's recent IPO has added to the caution among prospective issuers. The offering attracted little participation from long-only investors, a person familiar with the matter said, raising concerns about the depth of demand from institutional investors that typically provide a stable base of shareholders for newly listed companies.

Scrutiny on Multiple Fronts

Capital Requirements and Demand Concerns

The retreat from AI infrastructure listings reflects growing scrutiny of the enormous capital required to build data centers and whether future demand will justify the investment.

Recent developments involving CoreWeave have added to concerns about a potential slowdown in AI spending, although some market participants do not expect such a downturn to materialize.

IPO Filing Strategies

Nscale publicly filed its IPO registration statement in September, while Switch submitted its filing confidentially, Reuters reported previously. A confidential filing allows a company to work with regulators on its registration statement before disclosing financial and business details to the public. Companies typically publish the filing ahead of investor roadshows, when they begin marketing shares to prospective investors.

(Reporting by Echo Wang in New York, editing by Colin Barr)

Key Takeaways

  • Anthropic is expected to start marketing IPO shares in the week of November 9, positioning it as the only major tech offering this fall amid broader market pullbacks. (marketscreener.com)
  • Investor enthusiasm persists around Anthropic, with recent estimates valuing the company near $1.5 trillion—down from earlier $2 trillion projections—after Q3 revenue rose 45 % to $16.8 billion. (live.euronext.com)
  • Other AI- and infrastructure‑focused IPOs—such as Switch, Nscale, CoreWeave, SB Energy—are delaying or pausing listings amid mounting scrutiny over execution risks and capital intensity; Anthropic stands out as an exception. (marketscreener.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Anthropic moving ahead with its IPO while others delay?
Anthropic aims to capitalize on investor demand for AI exposure, despite market volatility and delays by other tech firms due to rising interest rates and valuation concerns.
What challenges are facing AI sector IPOs right now?
Rising interest rates, market volatility, and questions about the sustainability of AI spending have caused several AI infrastructure and data center firms to delay or withdraw IPO plans.
How is Anthropic's IPO different from other postponed tech listings?
Unlike others, Anthropic is seen as having strong investor appeal due to its central role in the AI sector, leading it to proceed despite adverse conditions.
What concerns do investors have about AI infrastructure IPOs?
Investors are scrutinizing the high capital requirements for data centers and whether future AI demand will justify these investments, leading to cautious sentiment.
Which companies have postponed or withdrawn AI-related IPOs recently?
Switch, Nscale, SB Energy, AirTrunk REIT, and Firmus have all delayed or withdrawn their IPOs amid market and regulatory challenges.

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