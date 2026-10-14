GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Ukrainian President Zelenskiy emphasizes land sovereignty against occupiers - Global Banking & Finance Review
The image captures President Zelenskiy during a press conference, asserting Ukraine's commitment to sovereignty and territorial integrity. This aligns with his statement that Ukrainians will not concede land to occupiers, emphasizing the nation's resolve amidst geopolitical tensions.
Finance

UK's Ashmore first-quarter inflows beat expectations on emerging market resilience

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 14, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: October 14, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets

Ashmore's Q1 Net Inflows Surpass Estimates Due to Emerging Market Resilience

Strong First-Quarter Performance Driven by Emerging Market Stability

Oct 14 (Reuters) - Asset manager Ashmore reported first-quarter net inflows ahead of expectations on Wednesday, as investors kept piling money into emerging market assets despite a selloff in global bond markets. 

Key Highlights from Ashmore's Q1 Report

Here are some details from the company: 

Net Inflows and Asset Growth

• Ashmore posted net inflows of $1.1 billion for the quarter ended September 30, ahead of company-compiled consensus estimates of $900 million

Investment Themes Performance

• All investment themes achieved net inflows, except corporate debt, which was flat

Market Conditions and Client Response

• Developed-market bond yields spiked late in the quarter, but emerging markets' relative strength kept client responses and asset-price reactions subdued, CEO Mark Coombs said

Assets Under Management

• Assets under management rose 1% to $54.5 billion at September 30 from $54.0 billion three months earlier

Redemptions and Market Volatility

• Gross redemptions fell to their lowest quarterly level in more than 15 years, helping support net inflows despite market volatility

Reporting and Editorial

(Reporting by Atharva Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

Key Takeaways

  • Net inflows of $1.1 billion exceeded consensus forecasts of $900 million for the quarter ended September 30 – driven by demand across all themes except flat corporate debt.
  • Assets under management increased to $54.5 billion, buoyed by strong market performance and the lowest gross redemptions in over 15 years.
  • The resilience of emerging markets, despite developed‑market bond yield spikes, continues to attract investor allocations, reinforcing Ashmore’s specialist EM positioning.

Frequently Asked Questions

How much did Ashmore report in net inflows for the first quarter?
Ashmore reported $1.1 billion in net inflows for the quarter ended September 30.
Did Ashmore's inflows exceed expectations?
Yes, Ashmore's inflows surpassed consensus estimates of $900 million, reaching $1.1 billion.
Which investment themes achieved net inflows at Ashmore?
All investment themes reported net inflows, except for corporate debt, which was flat.
What happened to Ashmore's assets under management?
Ashmore's assets under management rose by 1% to $54.5 billion at the end of the quarter.
How did gross redemptions affect Ashmore's net inflows?
Gross redemptions fell to their lowest quarterly level in over 15 years, supporting strong net inflows.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Stripchat loses legal fight against EU tech label 

Stripchat loses legal fight against EU tech label 

Image for Renk wins €130 million Leopard 2 contract extension from KNDS

Renk wins €130 million Leopard 2 contract extension from KNDS

Image for Czech lower house gives initial backing to windfall tax on refinery sector

Czech lower house gives initial backing to windfall tax on refinery sector

Image for Spain's inflation rises at fastest pace in more than three years

Spain's inflation rises at fastest pace in more than three years

Image for Equinor makes North Sea oil discovery

Equinor makes North Sea oil discovery

Image for SpaceX limits Starlink operations in Ukraine, disrupting military missions, presidential aide says

SpaceX limits Starlink operations in Ukraine, disrupting military missions, presidential aide says

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Bank of England's Pill says he's sceptical about market pricing four rate hikes
Bank of England's Pill says he's sceptical about market pricing four rate hikes
Image for Recruiter Robert Walters returns to net fee growth on UK strength
Recruiter Robert Walters returns to net fee growth on UK strength
Image for Exclusive-EU seeks closer Vietnam ties on critical minerals in China hedge, documents show
Exclusive-EU seeks closer Vietnam ties on critical minerals in China hedge, documents show
Image for LSEG taps Nvidia for faster historical market data processing
LSEG taps Nvidia for faster historical market data processing
Image for Nvidia pledges $250 million to UK AI safety research
Nvidia pledges $250 million to UK AI safety research
Image for UK regulator proposes to cut water bills by $319 million
UK regulator proposes to cut water bills by $319 million
Image for Irish public sector workers strike for first time since 2009 over pay deadlock
Irish public sector workers strike for first time since 2009 over pay deadlock
Image for Pressured at home, EU leaders weigh China trade steps
Pressured at home, EU leaders weigh China trade steps
Image for German wholesale prices rise 8.7% in September
German wholesale prices rise 8.7% in September
Image for Google DeepMind, Google Cloud to allow European researchers access to frontier models
Google DeepMind, Google Cloud to allow European researchers access to frontier models
Image for MPS investors should reject twin bids, special dividend, proxy adviser ISS says
MPS investors should reject twin bids, special dividend, proxy adviser ISS says
Image for UK finance minister Healey set to pay for budget measures without more borrowing, FT reports
UK finance minister Healey set to pay for budget measures without more borrowing, FT reports
View All Finance Posts