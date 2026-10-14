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Equinor makes North Sea oil discovery - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Equinor makes North Sea oil discovery

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 14, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 14, 2026

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Finance Energy Oil & Gas Markets

Equinor Discovers 19-50 Million Barrels of Oil Near Oseberg in North Sea

Major Oil and Gas Discovery Announced by Equinor and Partners

Discovery Details and Location

HELSINKI, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Norway's Equinor and partners Petoro and TotalEnergies have made an oil and gas discovery near the Oseberg field in the North Sea and plan a fast-track development using existing infrastructure, they said on Wednesday.

Estimated Size of the Grimsnes Discovery

• Preliminary estimates put the size of the "Grimsnes" discovery at between 19 million and 50 million barrels of oil equivalent, operator Equinor said

Geographical Context

• The discovery was made in the Oseberg area, about 145 kilometres (90 miles) west of Bergen, near Equinor-operated fields Oseberg South and Tune

Strategic Importance and Development Plans

Extending the Life of Oil and Gas Fields

• Companies in Norway are seeking to extend the life of ageing oil and gas fields by exploring for nearby reserves that can be linked to existing platforms

Fast-Track Development Strategy

Utilizing Existing Infrastructure

• "We plan to quickly tie the discovery back to existing subsea facilities and produce the volumes through the Oseberg South platform," Senior Vice President Frode Skarstein said in a statement

Timeline for Investment and Production

• Together with its partners, Equinor aims to make an investment decision as early as next summer and start production within three years

Reporting and Editorial Information

(Reporting by Essi Lehto, editing by Terje Solsvik)

Key Takeaways

  • The “Grimsnes” discovery, estimated at 19–50 million barrels of oil equivalent, lies 145 km west of Bergen near Oseberg South and Tune (equinor.com).
  • Equinor and partners intend a rapid development by tying back to Oseberg South platform, with investment decision expected by summer 2027 and production within three years (sec.gov).
  • This find fits Equinor’s strategy of extending field life by adding nearby reserves using existing infrastructure, as seen with other fast-track projects like Eirin (equinor.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Where was Equinor's new oil and gas discovery made?
Equinor's discovery was made near the Oseberg field in the North Sea, about 145 kilometres west of Bergen, Norway.
How large is the Grimsnes oil discovery?
Preliminary estimates put the Grimsnes discovery at between 19 million and 50 million barrels of oil equivalent.
How does Equinor plan to develop the new discovery?
Equinor plans a fast-track development by tying the discovery back to existing subsea facilities and producing through the Oseberg South platform.
When is Equinor planning to make an investment decision and start production?
Equinor aims to make an investment decision as early as next summer and begin production within three years.

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