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Ukraine withholding promised drone technology as historical tensions rise, Polish minister says - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Ukraine withholding promised drone technology as historical tensions rise, Polish minister says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 2, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 2, 2026

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Finance Banking Markets Geopolitics Military Technology

Ukraine Fails to Deliver Drone Technology to Poland Amid Rising Tensions

Poland-Ukraine Relations and Military Agreements

Background of Military Support

WARSAW, July 2 (Reuters) - Ukraine has failed to deliver promised drone technology despite Poland's military support and willingness to transfer MiG-29 fighter jets, Polish Defence Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz told Polish radio broadcaster Trojka on Thursday. 

Poland has been one of Ukraine's strongest backers since Russia began its full-scale invasion in 2022, providing military aid and serving as a key logistics hub for Western assistance. 

However, relations have periodically been strained by disputes over historical issues and agricultural imports.

Recent Diplomatic Tensions

The latest tensions come after Polish President Karol Nawrocki stripped Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy of Poland's highest state honour amid a dispute over a Ukrainian military unit named after insurgents Warsaw blames for massacres of Poles during World War Two.

MiG-29 Fighter Jets and Drone Technology Deal

Kosiniak-Kamysz said on Thursday that discussions on the transfer of the remaining MiG-29 fighter jets to Kyiv in exchange for access to Ukrainian drone technology had been going on for months.

Breakdown of the Agreement

"Initially, they agreed to such a resolution, but today they are not honouring the agreement," Kosiniak-Kamysz said. 

"If Ukraine is already able to sell drones to Kuwait and generate revenue from it while at war, then it is capable of reciprocating to those who provide their equipment and—at times, symbolically—sharing its own capabilities," Kosiniak-Kamysz said.

Political Motivations and Consequences

Asked why Ukraine was not doing so, Kosiniak-Kamysz alleged Kyiv was prioritising historical disputes with Poland for domestic political reasons.

"I think this stems from the strategy they have adopted now — that a conflict rooted in history is what is currently building President Zelenskiy's image," he said.

Impact on Polish Domestic Politics

Kosiniak-Kamysz added that such an approach was fuelling support for far-right parties that seek to capitalise on anti-Ukrainian sentiment.

(Reporting by Barbara Erling; Editing by Kate Mayberry)

Key Takeaways

  • Poland conditioned delivery of its remaining MiG‑29s (around 14 jets) on reciprocal access to Ukraine’s battlefield drone technology—a deal Ukraine has not honoured, prompting Warsaw to pause the transfer. (newsukraine.rbc.ua)
  • Ukraine has recently been exporting drones, for example to Kuwait, generating revenue—highlighting Poland’s point that Kyiv can afford to reciprocate in kind. (newsukraine.rbc.ua)
  • Tensions are compounded by historical grievances: President Zelenskiy was stripped of Poland’s Order of the White Eagle after naming a military unit after the UPA, blamed in Poland for WWII massacres. Zelenskiy subsequently returned the honour, further straining ties. (internazionale.it)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why has Ukraine withheld promised drone technology from Poland?
Ukraine has not delivered the promised drone technology to Poland despite previous agreements. The Polish defence minister suggests this is due to Ukraine prioritizing historical disputes with Poland for domestic political reasons.
What military support has Poland provided to Ukraine?
Poland has provided military aid to Ukraine, including the transfer of MiG-29 fighter jets, and has acted as a key logistics hub for Western assistance since 2022.
What has caused recent tension between Poland and Ukraine?
Recent tensions stem from historical disputes, especially after Poland stripped Ukraine's president of a state honour related to controversy over a Ukrainian military unit from World War Two.
How has the drone technology issue affected Poland-Ukraine relations?
The failure to deliver drone technology has strained relations and fueled support for Polish far-right parties seeking to capitalize on anti-Ukrainian sentiment.
Is Ukraine selling military technology to other countries?
According to the Polish defence minister, Ukraine is able to sell drones to other countries, such as Kuwait, despite being at war.

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