Deutsche Bank Agrees on Pay Rise for 7,500 Postbank Employees After Talks

Deutsche Bank and Labour Unions Reach Pay Agreement

FRANKFURT, July 2 - Deutsche Bank said on Thursday that it had reached an agreement with labour unions for a pay increase for thousands of employees at its Postbank division.

Details of the Pay Increase

Monthly Pay Rise and Timeline

• The bank, Germany's largest lender, said pay will rise 175 euros ($199.50) a month from July 2026 and a further 2.9% from July 2027.

Scope of the Agreement

• The deal covers 28 months and affects 7,500 employees, Deutsche Bank said.

Union Demands and Negotiation Background

Verdi Trade Union's Position

• The Verdi trade union had demanded an 8% increase, or at least 300 euros more a month.

Negotiation Process and Economic Context

• It follows several rounds of discussions and an increase in inflation in the wake of the war in Iran.

Exchange Rate Information

($1 = 0.8772 euros)

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Tom Sims, Editing by Friederike Heine)