Deutsche Bank Agrees on Pay Rise for 7,500 Postbank Employees After Talks
Deutsche Bank and Labour Unions Reach Pay Agreement
FRANKFURT, July 2 - Deutsche Bank said on Thursday that it had reached an agreement with labour unions for a pay increase for thousands of employees at its Postbank division.
Details of the Pay Increase
Monthly Pay Rise and Timeline
• The bank, Germany's largest lender, said pay will rise 175 euros ($199.50) a month from July 2026 and a further 2.9% from July 2027.
Scope of the Agreement
• The deal covers 28 months and affects 7,500 employees, Deutsche Bank said.
Union Demands and Negotiation Background
Verdi Trade Union's Position
• The Verdi trade union had demanded an 8% increase, or at least 300 euros more a month.
Negotiation Process and Economic Context
• It follows several rounds of discussions and an increase in inflation in the wake of the war in Iran.
Exchange Rate Information
($1 = 0.8772 euros)
Reporting Credits
(Reporting by Tom Sims, Editing by Friederike Heine)