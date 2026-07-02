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Deutsche Bank and unions reach pay agreement for Postbank employees - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Deutsche Bank and unions reach pay agreement for Postbank employees

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 2, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 2, 2026

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Finance Banking German Banks Labour Relations

Deutsche Bank Agrees on Pay Rise for 7,500 Postbank Employees After Talks

Deutsche Bank and Labour Unions Reach Pay Agreement

FRANKFURT, July 2 - Deutsche Bank said on Thursday that it had reached an agreement with labour unions for a pay increase for thousands of employees at its Postbank division.

Details of the Pay Increase

Monthly Pay Rise and Timeline

• The bank, Germany's largest lender, said pay will rise 175 euros ($199.50) a month from July 2026 and a further 2.9% from July 2027.

Scope of the Agreement

• The deal covers 28 months and affects 7,500 employees, Deutsche Bank said.

Union Demands and Negotiation Background

Verdi Trade Union's Position

• The Verdi trade union had demanded an 8% increase, or at least 300 euros more a month.

Negotiation Process and Economic Context

• It follows several rounds of discussions and an increase in inflation in the wake of the war in Iran.

Exchange Rate Information

($1 = 0.8772 euros)

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Tom Sims, Editing by Friederike Heine)

Key Takeaways

  • Agreement ends escalating labour tensions — Verdi had pushed for 8 % or €300/month increase, citing inflation and earlier failed talks (sueddeutsche.de)
  • The deal halts imminent strike risks, notably after failed negotiations and strike votes held between mid‑June and early July 2026 (dgb.de)
  • Compared to the previous 2024 wage deal (11.5 % over two stages), this new agreement appears more modest but timely amid renewed wage pressure (db.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What pay increase did Deutsche Bank agree to for Postbank employees?
Deutsche Bank agreed to a €175 monthly pay rise from July 2026 and an additional 2.9% increase from July 2027.
How many employees are affected by the new pay agreement?
The agreement covers 7,500 Postbank employees.
How long does the new pay agreement last?
The new agreement covers a period of 28 months.
What did the Verdi union initially demand in pay negotiations?
The Verdi union demanded an 8% increase or at least €300 more per month.
What triggered the pay negotiations at Deutsche Bank’s Postbank division?
The negotiations followed several discussion rounds and high inflation after the war in Iran.

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