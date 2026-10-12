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UK stocks advance on banking-sector strength - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

UK stocks advance on banking-sector strength

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 12, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 12, 2026

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UK Stocks Climb on Banking Sector Gains Ahead of Key Economic Data Releases

Market Overview and Key Drivers

FTSE Performance and Market Movements

Oct 12 - Britain's FTSE 100 inched up on Thursday, with financial stocks providing support ahead of key US inflation data and UK GDP figures this week that could offer fresh insight into the economic outlook.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index rose 0.58% to 10,614.30 points by 1044 GMT, while the midcap FTSE 250 climbed 0.21%.

Sector Highlights

Energy and Oil Prices

• Oil prices slip 0.7% to $104.50 a barrel; US President Donald Trump said Russia and Ukraine agreed to halt attacks on each other's energy facilities [O/R]

Banking and Financial Stocks

• Financial heavyweight HSBC Holdings is shifting pay to performance-based bonuses from fixed salaries, Bloomberg reported

• Financial stocks among top gainers: HSBC Holdings, Standard Life, Lloyds Banking Group, Barclays, NatWest, Standard Chartered gain between 1.2 and 1.9%

Other Major Movers

• Limiting the gains, exhibitions group Informa fall 3%, telecom services company Vodafone slip 1.4%

• Shares of recruiter Hays dip 6.7% to their lowest since August 6 after 14th straight net fee drop

• BP plans to restart production at its Na Kika and Thunder Horse platforms in the Gulf of Mexico, three days after suspending due to Hurricane Isaias

• Data analytics and consulting company GlobalData rise 3.9% after the Times reported founder and CEO Mike Danson is considering a sale of its core divisions

Upcoming Economic Data and Market Outlook

Key Economic Indicators to Watch

• Investors looked to US inflation data due later this week that could offer clues on the Federal Reserve's policy path

• Market participants also looked ahead to UK GDP estimates for August, due later on Thursday, for further clues on the economy's health

• Attention was also on Bank of England Deputy Governor Sarah Breeden's speech for indications on the interest-rate trajectory

(Reporting by Darshan Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet Das)

Key Takeaways

  • FTSE 100 gained 0.58% to 10,614.30, buoyed by financial sector gains including HSBC, Barclays, Lloyds and NatWest amid investor focus on US inflation and UK GDP cues.
  • HSBC is moving to a more Wall‑Street‑style pay structure, phasing out fixed-pay allowances in favor of bonuses tied to performance, starting early 2027 (theedgemalaysia.com).
  • BP is preparing to restart production at Na Kika and Thunder Horse platforms in the Gulf of Mexico after suspensions due to Hurricane Isaias (apnews.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What caused UK stocks to rise on October 12?
UK stocks rose mainly due to strong performance in financial stocks ahead of US inflation and UK GDP data.
Which companies were the top gainers in the banking sector?
HSBC Holdings, Standard Life, Lloyds Banking Group, Barclays, NatWest, and Standard Chartered were among the top gainers.
What impacted oil prices during the same period?
Oil prices slipped 0.7% after President Trump announced Russia and Ukraine had agreed to halt attacks on energy facilities.
What upcoming data are investors awaiting?
Investors are looking forward to US inflation data and UK GDP estimates to gain insights on the economic outlook.
How did Vodafone and Hays shares perform?
Vodafone shares fell 1.4% and Hays dipped 6.7%, with Hays at its lowest since August 6 after another net fee decline.

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