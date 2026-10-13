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UK will not raise capital gains tax to same level as income tax, FT reports - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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UK will not raise capital gains tax to same level as income tax, FT reports

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 13, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 13, 2026

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UK Rules Out Raising Capital Gains Tax to Income Tax Levels, FT Reports

Government Position and Budget Implications

Finance Minister's Stance on Capital Gains Tax

LONDON, Oct 13 (Reuters) - British finance minister John Healey will not raise capital gains tax to the same level as income tax, the FT reported on Tuesday citing four sources, following speculation that a policy change could be announced at the government budget on October 28.

Pressure to Raise Revenue

Offsetting Borrowing Costs and Funding Initiatives

Healey is under pressure to raise billions of pounds in tax at his first budget to offset higher borrowing costs and fund Prime Minister Andy Burnham's plans for more defence spending and expanded social care.

Potential Changes to Capital Gains Tax

Current Tax Rates and Possible Adjustments

The FT said Healey could still opt for a smaller increase in capital gains tax, which is currently charged at 18% for basic-rate taxpayers and 24% for higher-rate taxpayers, compared to income tax rates of 20% and 40% paid by basic and higher-rate taxpayers.

Constraints on Tax Policy

Labour Party Manifesto Commitments

The finance minister has been left with limited options after he promised to stick to the Labour Party's 2024 manifesto commitments not to raise the rates of income tax, value-added tax, corporation tax or social security contributions.

Economic Impact of Capital Gains Tax

Revenue Generation and Behavioural Effects

Potential Risks to Treasury Income

Capital gains tax raised £24 billion ($31.8 billion) in the 2025/26 tax year, but economists have warned that raising the rate could change behaviour resulting in a drop in income for the Treasury, as people decide not to sell assets or leave Britain.

Additional Information

Exchange Rate Reference

($1 = 0.7556 pounds)

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Sarah Young; Editing by Kate Holton and James Davey)

Key Takeaways

  • Healey resists aligning CGT with income tax despite fiscal pressures, signalling a departure from speculation ahead of the October 28 budget.
  • Current CGT rates are 18% for basic-rate taxpayers and 24% for higher-rate taxpayers, versus income tax rates of 20% and 40% respectively (gov.uk).
  • UK CGT receipts rose significantly — provisional receipts were £22.2 bn in 2025/26, with full-year HMRC data reporting £25.2 bn (questions-statements.parliament.uk).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Will the UK increase capital gains tax to match income tax rates?
No, the British finance minister will not raise capital gains tax to the same level as income tax, according to the FT.
What are the current capital gains tax rates in the UK?
Capital gains tax is currently charged at 18% for basic-rate taxpayers and 24% for higher-rate taxpayers.
Why is the UK government considering changes to capital gains tax?
The finance minister is under pressure to raise funds to offset higher borrowing costs and fund government spending plans.
What are the potential effects of raising capital gains tax rates?
Economists warn that increasing rates could change taxpayer behavior, potentially reducing income for the Treasury.

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