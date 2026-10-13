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Italian court rejects KKCG request to suspend Ferretti's annual meeting decision - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Italian court rejects KKCG request to suspend Ferretti's annual meeting decision

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 13, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: October 13, 2026

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Italian Court Dismisses KKCG’s Request to Suspend Ferretti’s Annual Meeting Resolutions

Court Decision and Ongoing Legal Proceedings

Background of the Dispute

MILAN, Oct 13 (Reuters) - An Italian court has dismissed a request by KKCG to urgently suspend key resolutions adopted at Ferretti's May shareholder meeting, including the appointment of the board, the Czech investor and the Italian yacht builder said on Tuesday.

Court Ruling

• The Court of Bologna dismissed KKCG's application for interim relief, allowing Ferretti's duly appointed corporate bodies to remain fully operational, the company said.

Status of Legal Proceedings

• The proceedings on the merits of KKCG's challenge remain pending, both parties said in separate statements.

Upcoming Hearings

• The first hearing about the merits is scheduled for November, KKCG added.

Shareholder Structure

• KKCG owns a stake of around 23% in Ferretti, while the Chinese group Weichai holds around 39.5%.

(Reporting by Elisa Anzolin; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

Key Takeaways

  • KKCG Maritime sought urgent interim relief to suspend Ferretti’s AGM resolutions and obtain a vote recount, citing possible non‑compliance with Italy’s Golden Power rules (kkcg.com).
  • The court’s dismissal allows Ferretti’s new board—appointed at the May 14 meeting, including new CEO Stassi Anastassov—to remain fully functional (ae.marketscreener.com).
  • The full legal challenge by KKCG remains pending, with the merits hearing scheduled for November (kkcg.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What request did KKCG make regarding Ferretti's annual meeting?
KKCG requested to urgently suspend key resolutions from Ferretti’s May shareholder meeting, including the board appointment.
What was the Italian court's decision on KKCG's request?
The Court of Bologna dismissed KKCG’s application for interim relief, allowing Ferretti’s corporate bodies to remain fully operational.
Are further legal proceedings between KKCG and Ferretti ongoing?
Yes, proceedings on the merits of KKCG's challenge remain pending, with the first hearing scheduled for November.
How much of Ferretti is owned by KKCG and Weichai?
KKCG owns around 23% of Ferretti, while Weichai holds approximately 39.5%.

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