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Sterling hits 3-week low versus dollar, Middle East and gilts in focus - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Sterling hits 3-week low versus dollar, Middle East and gilts in focus

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 2, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 2, 2026

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Sterling Drops to 3-Week Low vs Dollar Amid Middle East, Gilt Market Jitters

Market Reactions and Economic Implications

Sterling and Dollar Movements

Sept 2 (Reuters) - Sterling hit a three-week low against a strengthening dollar on Wednesday as investors kept a close watch on the conflict in the Middle East and renewed selling pressure in the gilt market.

The U.S. and Iran were back on a war footing on Wednesday after the most significant exchange of fire in weeks. 

UK Gilt Market and Fiscal Policy Concerns

Rising Yields and Budget Challenges

UK government bond yields hit fresh 18-year highs, adding to the challenge facing finance minister John Healey ahead of his first budget. 

The British pound was down 0.05% to $1.3510 after reaching $1.3490, the lowest level since August 14.

Investor Sentiment and Volatility

The greenback hit a two-week high as investors turned to the U.S. currency amid growing concerns about the energy shock and weighed diverging monetary policy paths across major economies. 

Healey will present his first budget on October 28 and has pledged to stick to the borrowing rules he inherited from his predecessor Rachel Reeves. 

Expert Commentary

“One-month implied volatility in sterling has fallen to more than 12-year lows, though we expect that to prove a floor for some time given brewing budget jitters,” said Matthew Ryan, head of market strategy at Ebury.

“This rise in yields, which will eat directly into the government's fiscal headroom, raises the risk of tax hikes in the autumn, even before accounting for any additional spending increases that Burnham seems likely to pursue,” he added.

Other Currency Movements

The euro fell 0.05% to 85.72 pence.

Bank of England Policy Outlook

Interest Rate Expectations

The Bank of England rate path remained in the background with the BoE widely expected to leave rates unchanged at 3.75% this month, and markets pricing in a quarter-point increase by the end of the year.

Economist Insights

“The cocktail of higher inflation, household inflation expectations and a stabilising labour market reduces the need for less restrictive policy,” Sanjay Raja, chief UK economist at Deutsche Bank, said, after flagging that his base case remains for no change to the Bank Rate.

“We think the debate around whether rates remain sufficiently restrictive will gather momentum in the coming months."

(Reporting by Stefano Rebaudo; Editing by Alison Williams)

Key Takeaways

  • The British pound weakened to $1.3490–1.3510, its lowest since August 14, as investors sought the safe‑haven U.S. dollar amid renewed U.S.‑Iran conflict and energy worries (marketscreener.com).
  • UK 10‑year gilt yields climbed to their highest since June 2008, reaching around 5.268%, sharply eroding Chancellor Healey’s fiscal headroom ahead of his Oct 28 budget (lse.co.uk).
  • Markets expect divergent central bank paths: the BoE is seen holding rates at 3.75% this month with a hike priced by year‑end, while Fed tightening probabilities rose as tensions escalate (marketscreener.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did sterling hit a three-week low against the dollar?
Sterling fell due to a strengthening dollar, ongoing Middle East tensions, and renewed selling in the UK gilt market.
What impact did the Middle East conflict have on currency markets?
The conflict increased demand for the U.S. dollar, viewed as a safe haven, weakening the pound.
How are UK gilt yields affecting the UK government?
UK gilt yields reached 18-year highs, making financing more expensive and challenging fiscal plans ahead of the budget.
When will the UK finance minister present the budget?
Finance Minister John Healey will present his first budget on October 28.
Will the Bank of England change interest rates this month?
The Bank of England is expected to keep rates unchanged at 3.75% this month.

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