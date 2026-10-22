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UK financial regulators propose easing vetting rules for finance employees - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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UK financial regulators propose easing vetting rules for finance employees

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 22, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 22, 2026

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UK financial regulators propose easing vetting rules for finance employees

Overview of Proposed Regulatory Changes

Background: The Senior Managers and Certification Regime

Oct 22 (Reuters) - Britain's financial regulators on Thursday proposed further easing of rules on vetting employees at finance firms, aiming to reduce regulatory burden and boost economic growth.

• The Senior Managers and Certification Regime was introduced a decade ago, after the 2008 financial crisis, to hold senior decision-makers accountable in regulated finance firms

Key Proposals from Financial Regulators

Scrapping Annual Certification Checks

• The Financial Conduct ​Authority and the Bank of England's Prudential ‌Regulation Authority are now proposing to scrap annual certification checks on about 139,000 employees below senior management level and replace regulatory approval with notification for senior roles

Continued Regulatory Approval for Senior Roles

• Chief executives, finance chiefs and chairs would still need regulatory approval before taking up their posts, the regulators said, launching consultations on the proposals, with final policy expected in 2027

Expected Economic Impact

• The Bank of England said the changes are expected to save firms around £2 billion ($2.68 billion) over a 10-year period

Previous and Additional Easing Measures

Earlier Rule Changes

• The regulators had in April already eased some rules to streamline senior manager accountability, as part of a broader government-led push to cut red tape

Raising the Threshold for Reporting Conduct Rule Breaches

Targeting Serious Misconduct

• As part of the latest proposal, the regulators are also raising the threshold on reporting conduct rule breaches for most staff below senior manager level, saying it would let the firms better target more serious misconduct

($1 = 0.7467 pounds)

(Reporting by Anusha Shah in Bengaluru and Chris Thomas in Mexico City; Editing by Daniel Wallis)

Key Takeaways

  • Annual Certification Regime to be removed from legislation, enabling a more proportionate, risk‑based approach via regulator rulebooks—covering ~139,000 certified staff (gov.uk)
  • Senior Managers Regime reforms would let firms notify rather than seek pre-approval for certain senior appointments, reducing friction while maintaining oversight (gov.uk)
  • Estimated savings for firms of around £2 billion over a decade; reforms align with broader push to slash SM&CR burden by 50 % and enhance competitiveness (gov.uk)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What changes are UK financial regulators proposing to vetting rules?
Regulators propose scrapping annual certification checks for about 139,000 employees below senior management and shifting senior role approval to notifications.
Who will still require regulatory approval under the new proposals?
Chief executives, finance chiefs and chairs will still need regulatory approval before taking up their posts.
How much do regulators estimate firms will save from the proposed changes?
The Bank of England estimates that the proposed changes will save firms around £2 billion over a 10-year period.
When is the final policy on the new vetting rules expected?
Final policy is expected in 2027 following consultations on the proposals.
What other regulatory changes have been introduced recently?
In April, some rules were already eased to streamline senior manager accountability as part of a broader push to cut red tape.

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