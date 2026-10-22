GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
UK consumer confidence tumbles ahead of Healey's budget, GfK reports - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

UK consumer confidence tumbles ahead of Healey's budget, GfK reports

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 22, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 22, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Economy Banking Consumer Sentiment United Kingdom

UK Consumer Confidence Index Sees Steepest Decline Since Pandemic Era

Sharp Fall in Consumer Confidence Raises Economic Concerns

By Andy Bruce

Oct 23 (Reuters) - British consumer confidence has suffered its sharpest month-on-month fall since early in the COVID-19 pandemic as economic worries deepen, according to a survey that created an unwelcome backdrop for finance minister John Healey's budget next week.

Survey Results and Historical Context

GfK's consumer confidence index dropped 11 points to -24 in October, its lowest since April and below all the forecasts from economists a Reuters poll. September's reading of -13 was the highest since August 2024.

The drop was biggest from one month to the next since April 2020, just after Britain entered its first coronavirus lockdown. Excluding the pandemic, the last drop on this scale followed the June 2016 Brexit vote.

Factors Behind the Decline

GfK said no single factor explained the slump and pointed instead to rising inflation, the conflict in the Middle East and the broader squeeze on household budgets.

Government Response and Economic Outlook

Healey has said he wants to give households and businesses "breathing space" in his budget. He has struck an upbeat tone on the economy, pointing to growth in the first half of the year that was jointly the fastest in the Group of Seven.

Additional Survey Insights

But surveys this month from S&P Global and LSEG/Ipsos have also shown weaker consumer sentiment, undoing a recovery that took hold around the time Andy Burnham became prime minister.

"The speed of this deterioration is alarming," said Neil Bellamy, consumer insights director at GfK.

Impact on Households and Inflation Expectations

Households' views of the wider economy and their appetite for big-ticket purchases deteriorated sharply with the major purchase index falling to its lowest in more than two years.

Consumers' inflation expectations rose to their highest since April when they reached an almost 3-1/2-year peak. That is likely to concern the Bank of England, which is expected to raise interest rates next month.

Survey Methodology

GfK's survey of 2,003 adults was conducted October 1-14.

(Reporting by Andy BruceEditing by William Schomberg)

Key Takeaways

  • GfK’s Consumer Confidence Index collapsed from –13 in September to –24 in October, the sharpest monthly fall since the first COVID‑19 lockdown in April 2020 and the lowest reading since this past April; the previous comparable non‑pandemic drop followed the June 2016 Brexit vote. (commonslibrary.parliament.uk)
  • GfK attributed the slump to a combination of rising inflation, the conflict in the Middle East, and broader household budget pressures—though no single factor stood out. citeturn0news0
  • The decline in sentiment comes just ahead of Healey’s Autumn Budget scheduled for October 28, where he has vowed to deliver “breathing space” to households while maintaining fiscal discipline amid soaring inflation and debt pressures. (theguardian.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did UK consumer confidence drop sharply in October?
Factors include rising inflation, the Middle East conflict, and household budget pressures. No single factor was solely responsible.
What is GfK's consumer confidence index reading for October?
The GfK consumer confidence index dropped by 11 points to -24 in October, the lowest since April.
How does the latest consumer confidence fall compare historically?
This month's fall is the steepest since April 2020, aside from the pandemic, with a similar drop not seen since after the 2016 Brexit vote.
What could the decline in consumer confidence mean for Healey's budget?
The slump in confidence creates a challenging backdrop for finance minister Healey as he prepares his upcoming budget.
How large was the sample size for the GfK survey?
GfK's survey interviewed 2,003 adults between October 1 and 14.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for UK gas, power grids ready for winter despite global turmoil, operators say

UK gas, power grids ready for winter despite global turmoil, operators say

Image for UK financial regulators propose easing vetting rules for finance employees

UK financial regulators propose easing vetting rules for finance employees

Image for New UK banking watchdog to review impact of rules on competitiveness

New UK banking watchdog to review impact of rules on competitiveness

Image for Apple bets iPhone Duo can remake foldable market as sales begin

Apple bets iPhone Duo can remake foldable market as sales begin

Image for EU antitrust regulators to decide on Deutsche Boerse, Allfunds deal by November 27

EU antitrust regulators to decide on Deutsche Boerse, Allfunds deal by November 27

Image for Hitachi Energy to invest $77 million in new Brazil plant

Hitachi Energy to invest $77 million in new Brazil plant

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Steep bill for AI buildout punishes Meta, other tech favorites
Steep bill for AI buildout punishes Meta, other tech favorites
Image for ECB's Santos Pereira pushes for deeper EU integration
ECB's Santos Pereira pushes for deeper EU integration
Image for French bond pain puts euro zone's weak links on notice
French bond pain puts euro zone's weak links on notice
Image for UAE, Greece announce €12.75 billion in deals, Abu Dhabi plans further €15 billion investment
UAE, Greece announce €12.75 billion in deals, Abu Dhabi plans further €15 billion investment
Image for Swedish central bank revives e-krona debate as digital euro, stablecoin threat grows
Swedish central bank revives e-krona debate as digital euro, stablecoin threat grows
Image for Trump ordered to sit for deposition in his $10 billion BBC lawsuit
Trump ordered to sit for deposition in his $10 billion BBC lawsuit
Image for L'Oreal Q3 sales beat forecasts as consumers indulge in premium beauty
L'Oreal Q3 sales beat forecasts as consumers indulge in premium beauty
Image for Valeo posts lower sales as auto industry weakness persists
Valeo posts lower sales as auto industry weakness persists
Image for Hotel group Accor lifts outlook, says French bookings remain resilient 
Hotel group Accor lifts outlook, says French bookings remain resilient 
Image for Gucci sales slip again in latest blow to Kering recovery plan
Gucci sales slip again in latest blow to Kering recovery plan
Image for Rexel raises outlook again as US data-centre demand, European electrification drive growth
Rexel raises outlook again as US data-centre demand, European electrification drive growth
Image for UK to judge local projects together in investment rules shake-up
UK to judge local projects together in investment rules shake-up
View All Finance Posts