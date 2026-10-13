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UK finance minister Healey to target online marketplaces in tax crackdown, The Times reports - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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UK finance minister Healey to target online marketplaces in tax crackdown, The Times reports

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 13, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: October 13, 2026

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UK Finance Minister Healey to Target Amazon, eBay in Major Tax Crackdown

UK Government Plans Major Online Marketplace Tax Reform

Proposed Tax Collection Changes

Oct 13 (Reuters) - UK finance minister John Healey is expected to announce that online marketplaces such as Amazon.com, eBay and Temu will be made responsible for collecting tax owed by retailers selling on their platforms, The Times reported on Tuesday.

Expected Financial Impact

The move is expected to raise up to £1 billion ($1.33 billion) for the Treasury, the report added. 

Official Responses

Treasury Statement

The Treasury declined to comment, saying decisions on tax are a matter for Healey to set out at fiscal events.

Online Marketplace Reactions

Amazon, eBay, and Temu did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Additional Information

($1 = 0.7544 pounds)

(Reporting by Natalia Bueno Rebolledo in Mexico City; Editing by Chris Reese)

Key Takeaways

  • The proposal would extend existing online marketplace VAT liability rules—introduced in 2021 for overseas sellers—to include UK-based sellers, aiming to plug gaps in compliance and level the playing field for high‑street retailers (gov.uk).
  • HMRC estimates that existing reforms have already raised over £8 billion and continue bringing in about £1.8 billion annually; the new measure could raise an additional £1 billion for public finances (questions-statements.parliament.uk).
  • Revenue from these reforms is expected to be reinvested in improving business rates for high‑street businesses—as part of a broader effort to support traditional retail and reduce tax avoidance online (gov.uk)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Which online marketplaces are affected by the UK tax crackdown?
Amazon.com, eBay, and Temu will be made responsible for collecting tax owed by retailers on their platforms.
How much revenue is expected to be raised by this tax policy?
The tax crackdown is expected to raise up to £1 billion ($1.33 billion) for the UK Treasury.
Who is responsible for announcing the new tax measure?
UK finance minister John Healey is expected to announce the new policy.
What has the UK Treasury said about the tax collection decision?
The Treasury declined to comment, stating tax decisions are for the finance minister to announce at fiscal events.
Did Amazon, eBay, and Temu respond to requests for comment?
No, Amazon, eBay, and Temu did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

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