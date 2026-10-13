GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Rio Tinto on track to release $5 billion in capital after Q3 iron ore sales top estimates - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Rio Tinto on track to release $5 billion in capital after Q3 iron ore sales top estimates

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 13, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 13, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Markets Mining

Rio Tinto Set to Release $5 Billion After Q3 Iron Ore Sales Beat Estimates

Rio Tinto's Q3 Performance and Capital Release Plans

Oct 14 (Reuters) - Rio Tinto said on Wednesday it was on track to release about $5 billion in capital by the end of 2026, as strong mine performance helped lift third-quarter Pilbara iron ore sales by 2%.

Pilbara Iron Ore Sales Exceed Expectations

The world's largest iron ore producer sold 85.7 million metric tons of the steel-making commodity from its Pilbara operations in the three months ended September 30, beating the Visible Alpha consensus estimate of 84.41 Mt.

This compares with 84.3 Mt sold last year.

Capital Release Program Details

Rio said it had released more than $2 billion in capital this year under a $5 billion to $10 billion programme unveiled at its 2025 Capital Markets Day, aimed at funding higher-return growth opportunities.

Production Updates Across Key Commodities

Copper Output Remains Stable

Quarterly copper output was broadly flat at 205,000 metric tons, as a 27% rise at Mongolia's Oyu Tolgoi mine offset lower production at Chile's Escondida and weaker refined copper output from Kennecott in the United States.

Pilbara Iron Ore Sales Forecast

Rio maintained its 2026 Pilbara iron ore sales forecast of 323 million to 338 million tons. It has shipped 243.4 million tons so far this year, leaving it needing 79.6 million tons in the fourth quarter to reach the bottom of the range. The fourth quarter is typically Rio's strongest.

Lithium Production Outlook

The miner said full-year lithium production was now expected at the lower end of its 61,000-64,000-ton forecast, citing a slower-than-expected ramp-up at its Sal de Vida project in Argentina.

Simandou Project in Guinea

Rio's Simandou project in Guinea sold 1.7 million wet metric tons of iron ore in the first nine months, leaving it needing about 3.3 million tons in the fourth quarter to reach the bottom of its 5 million-10 million-ton full-year forecast.

(Reporting by Rajasik Mukherjee & Sneha Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

Key Takeaways

  • Pilbara iron ore sales in Q3 reached 85.7 Mt, up 2% year‑on‑year and above the Visible Alpha consensus of 84.41 Mt (marketscreener.com).
  • The company remains on track to release about $5 billion in capital by end‑2026, part of a $5–10 billion cash‑release programme announced at its 2025 Capital Markets Day (riotinto.com).
  • Lithium production projects—Sal de Vida, Fénix 1B, and Rincon—are ramping up ahead of plan, positioning lithium as Rio’s fastest‑growing division and supporting capital‑release efforts (investing.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How much iron ore did Rio Tinto sell from Pilbara in Q3?
Rio Tinto sold 85.7 million metric tons of iron ore from its Pilbara operations in the third quarter.
What is Rio Tinto's capital release target by 2026?
Rio Tinto aims to release about $5 billion in capital by the end of 2026.
Did Rio Tinto's Q3 iron ore sales beat market estimates?
Yes, Q3 iron ore sales of 85.7 Mt topped the Visible Alpha estimate of 84.41 Mt.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for UK finance minister Healey to target online marketplaces in tax crackdown, The Times reports

UK finance minister Healey to target online marketplaces in tax crackdown, The Times reports

Image for Trading Day: Earnings season debuts to mixed reviews

Trading Day: Earnings season debuts to mixed reviews

Image for Activist investor Ancora pushes Big Yellow to explore sale

Activist investor Ancora pushes Big Yellow to explore sale

Image for Bank of England's Bailey says companies are focusing on costs

Bank of England's Bailey says companies are focusing on costs

Image for Zealand Pharma, Generate strike AI obesity drug deal worth up to $1.2 billion

Zealand Pharma, Generate strike AI obesity drug deal worth up to $1.2 billion

Image for Glencore shares to start trading in Australia as miner hopes to boost valuation

Glencore shares to start trading in Australia as miner hopes to boost valuation

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Lufthansa set to win bidding for stake in Portugal's TAP, SIC reports
Lufthansa set to win bidding for stake in Portugal's TAP, SIC reports
Image for AI limiting European workers' bargaining power, ECB's Lane says
AI limiting European workers' bargaining power, ECB's Lane says
Image for Delaware jury awards Qualcomm $2 in damages, finds Arm breached license agreement
Delaware jury awards Qualcomm $2 in damages, finds Arm breached license agreement
Image for UK regulator FCA to publish whistleblower review in early 2027
UK regulator FCA to publish whistleblower review in early 2027
Image for Swiss parliamentary committee backs fee on UBS for public liquidity backstop
Swiss parliamentary committee backs fee on UBS for public liquidity backstop
Image for Nvidia buys stakes in French tech startups Doctolib, Genesis AI
Nvidia buys stakes in French tech startups Doctolib, Genesis AI
Image for Fitch warns bond yield surge is worsening debt outlook for developed economies
Fitch warns bond yield surge is worsening debt outlook for developed economies
Image for US chip stocks extend slide as China memory report, AI spending jitters hit sector
US chip stocks extend slide as China memory report, AI spending jitters hit sector
Image for German family-owned firms face inheritance tax challenge
German family-owned firms face inheritance tax challenge
Image for Wizz Air in talks with airports to take over slots from carriers at risk of bankruptcy
Wizz Air in talks with airports to take over slots from carriers at risk of bankruptcy
Image for UK police arrest three suspected of involvement in insider dealing ring
UK police arrest three suspected of involvement in insider dealing ring
Image for EU approves Kimberly-Clark's $40 billion Kenvue acquisition
EU approves Kimberly-Clark's $40 billion Kenvue acquisition
View All Finance Posts