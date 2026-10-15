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UK finance minister calls for tighter Russian shipping sanctions - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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UK finance minister calls for tighter Russian shipping sanctions

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 15, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 15, 2026

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Finance Banking Sanctions Shipping Markets

UK Finance Minister Calls for Tighter Sanctions on Russian Shipping at IMF

Sanctions, Shipping, and International Response at the IMF Meetings

By David Milliken

UK's Call for Stronger Sanctions on Russian Shipping

BANGKOK, Oct 15 (Reuters) - British finance minister John Healey called on other nations to tighten sanctions on Russia-linked shipping, as he prepared to meet his foreign counterparts at the International Monetary Fund's annual meetings in Bangkok on Thursday.

"My message to finance ministers here today ... on Ukraine, is to stay the path on tough economic sanctions on Russia, especially a tighter ban on shipping services ... that help (Russian President Vladimir) Putin's sanctions-busting shadow fleet to operate," he said.

Britain's Current Sanctions and Their Impact

Britain has imposed a series of sanctions on shipping and related services that it believes Russia uses to fund and equip its war on Ukraine.

US Position and Global Freight Concerns

Possible Easing of Shadow Fleet Sanctions

However, a US official on Wednesday said the Trump administration is considering ​easing sanctions on so-called shadow fleet vessels that have transported oil and petroleum products from countries including Russia, Iran and ‌Venezuela, in an effort to reduce record-high global freight rates.

Temporary Lifting of Russian Diesel Sanctions

That comes after President Donald Trump temporarily lifted sanctions on Russian diesel fuel, a move met with a torrent of criticism from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, European countries and some of Trump's fellow Republicans in the US Senate.

Support for Ukraine and IMF Praise

Funding for Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant Repairs

Healey also said Britain would provide £17 million ($23 million) in funding towards repairs for Ukraine's Chornobyl nuclear power plant that had been damaged by a Russian drone strike last year, alongside support from the US and France.

IMF Endorsement of UK Fiscal Policy

In other remarks, Healey welcomed the IMF's praise for Britain's plan to reduce borrowing over the coming years and confirmed he would stick to this in his first annual budget statement on October 28.

"They ... say it's important to stay the path. And I will follow that as I prepare my budget in two weeks' time."

($1 = 0.7553 pounds)

(Reporting by David Milliken; Editing by John Mair)

Key Takeaways

  • Healey called on international partners to curb shipping services that support Russia’s sanctions-evasion shadow fleet, as Washington considers easing such sanctions to reduce freight costs (jpost.com).
  • He announced £17 million in UK funding to repair Ukraine’s Chornobyl plant damaged by a Russian drone strike, alongside support from the US and France (investing.com).
  • The IMF praised the UK’s fiscal strategy, advising to “stay the course” rather than speed up consolidation; Healey plans to deliver his first annual budget on October 28 with full funding via taxes or spending cuts, not more borrowing (investing.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did the UK finance minister call for tighter Russian shipping sanctions?
John Healey urged nations to impose stricter sanctions on Russian shipping to hinder Russia's ability to finance and support its war on Ukraine.
What are shadow fleet vessels?
Shadow fleet vessels are ships used to transport oil and petroleum from sanctioned countries like Russia while evading international restrictions.
What contribution did the UK make towards Ukraine at the IMF meeting?
The UK pledged £17 million ($23 million) to help repair Ukraine's Chornobyl nuclear power plant, damaged by a Russian drone strike.
How did the US react to sanctions on Russian shipping?
A US official indicated the Trump administration is considering easing sanctions on certain shadow fleet vessels to reduce high freight rates.
What other topics did John Healey address at the IMF meetings?
Healey discussed the UK's plans to reduce borrowing and confirmed his commitment to fiscal responsibility in the upcoming budget statement.

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