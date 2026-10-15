GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Dollar retreats from 18-month high despite hot CPI as Fed officials temper hike bets - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Dollar retreats from 18-month high despite hot CPI as Fed officials temper hike bets

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 15, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: October 15, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets

Dollar Pulls Back from 18-Month High Despite Higher US Inflation Reading

Market Reactions to US Inflation Data and Federal Reserve Comments

Dollar and Major Currency Movements

HONG KONG, Oct 15 (Reuters) - The dollar slipped from an 18-month peak on Thursday despite hotter-than-expected inflation data, as cautious remarks from Federal Reserve officials and a pullback in Treasury yields led traders to scale back expectations of an October rate hike.

Against the dollar, the euro bounced 0.3% from an 18-month low to trade at $1.1187. Sterling strengthened 0.2% to $1.3224, recovering from a 13-month low.

The dollar index, which measures the US currency against a basket of peers, was down 0.1% at 102.06. It has given back most of the gains it made after Wednesday's hot inflation reading pushed it to an 18-month high.

US Inflation Data and Market Expectations

Core and Headline Inflation Figures

US Labor Department data showed the core consumer price index was up 0.3% in September versus economist expectations for a rise of 0.2%. On an annual basis it rose 2.6%, above forecasts for a rise of 2.5%, while the headline rate rose 3.7%, also above estimates for a rise of 3.6%.

Impact on Federal Reserve Rate Hike Bets

Market pricing for an October Fed rate hike rose sharply to 50% on the back of the data, which gave the greenback a brief boost.

However, a chorus of comments from Fed officials, including Vice Chair for Supervision Michelle Bowman and San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President Mary Daly, said the central bank can wait for a clearer picture as the October 27-28 meeting nears, effectively prompting markets to pare back those bets.

"Despite the whole CPI number coming slightly stronger than expected, I think markets have sort of taken the view that maybe it was not hot enough to force the Fed's hand for October," said Khoon Goh, head of Asia research at ANZ.

"October (meeting) is also a just few days before the midterm elections as well. And that's possibly why the market doesn't want to be more aggressive in pricing in for October," he added.

Bond Yields and Their Influence on the Dollar

US Treasury Yields Movement

A rally in US Treasuries which pushed down the yields also dragged the dollar lower. The yield on the US 10-year Treasury bond fell to a three-week low of 5.1267%, and the 30-year was at 5.4795%.

Strategist Insights

"The USD rally lacked punch as the retreat in Treasury yields after an initial jump softened the rates impulse," Sim Moh Siong, FX strategist at OCBC, wrote in a note, adding that the return of the traditional negative stock-bond price correlation helped contain the dollar rally.

Upcoming Data and Other Currency Moves

Anticipated US Economic Reports

The focus will now shift to US producer price and retail sales data later in the day, with the former also expected to show a jump in business costs last month.

Performance of Other Major Currencies

The Australian dollar fetched $0.6952, down 0.3%, after local employment unexpectedly slid in September. The kiwi traded up 0.2% at $0.5604.

The Japanese yen was up around 0.3% at 157.82.

Elsewhere, the offshore yuan strengthened a touch at 6.6916 per dollar after data showed China's factory-gate inflation heated up last month as commodity costs rose.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Jiaxing Li in Hong KongEditing by Shri Navaratnam)

Key Takeaways

  • September CPI rose 0.6% month‑on‑month and 3.7% year‑on‑year, with core CPI up 0.3% and 2.6%, showing persistent inflation pressure (apnews.com).
  • Fed officials like Michelle Bowman and Mary Daly signaled that the central bank can afford to wait before acting further in October, reducing immediate rate‑hike odds (investing.com).
  • Treasury yields dropped (10‑year near three‑week low), weakening the dollar’s post‑CPI rally as investors reassessed aggressive tightening expectations (in.marketscreener.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did the US dollar pull back from its 18-month high?
The dollar retreated as cautious comments from Fed officials and falling Treasury yields led traders to temper expectations of an imminent Fed rate hike.
How did the latest CPI data affect market expectations?
Hotter-than-expected CPI data initially boosted hike bets, but Fed officials' comments led markets to scale back expectations for a rate increase in October.
Which currencies gained as the dollar weakened?
The euro, British pound, Japanese yen, and offshore yuan all gained against the dollar as the greenback lost ground.
What role did US Treasury yields play in the dollar's movement?
A rally in US Treasuries pushed yields lower, which helped drag the dollar down from its peak.
What economic data are traders watching next?
Markets are now focused on upcoming US producer price and retail sales data for further economic direction.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for UK finance minister calls for tighter Russian shipping sanctions

UK finance minister calls for tighter Russian shipping sanctions

Image for Oil prices fall as investors weigh supply outlook, Middle East tensions

Oil prices fall as investors weigh supply outlook, Middle East tensions

Image for Norway's wealth fund set to overhaul ethical rules after US scrutiny

Norway's wealth fund set to overhaul ethical rules after US scrutiny

Image for Asian markets sell off as AI trades crumble after hot US CPI data

Asian markets sell off as AI trades crumble after hot US CPI data

Image for Trading Day: Tech melt

Trading Day: Tech melt

Image for US floats fees for Spanish ships, caps on olive oil imports over port dispute

US floats fees for Spanish ships, caps on olive oil imports over port dispute

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Explainer-What is Starshield, SpaceX's military version of Starlink?
Explainer-What is Starshield, SpaceX's military version of Starlink?
Image for AI-powered stock funds bet bots can pick stocks faster and better than humans  
AI-powered stock funds bet bots can pick stocks faster and better than humans  
Image for Beauty retailer Douglas appoints new CEO as Sander van der Laan retires
Beauty retailer Douglas appoints new CEO as Sander van der Laan retires
Image for As Wall Street banks finance and adopt AI, risks mount on both fronts
As Wall Street banks finance and adopt AI, risks mount on both fronts
Image for Exail Technologies Q3 revenue rises 21% on maritime robotics, photonics strength 
Exail Technologies Q3 revenue rises 21% on maritime robotics, photonics strength 
Image for AI infrastructure firms slump as US rate hike bets rise
AI infrastructure firms slump as US rate hike bets rise
Image for EU Commission clears Leonardo acquisition of Iveco's defence unit
EU Commission clears Leonardo acquisition of Iveco's defence unit
Image for EU leaders to clash over long-term budget, no quick deal in sight
EU leaders to clash over long-term budget, no quick deal in sight
Image for Russia's Novatek acquires at least two ice-class gas carriers, data shows
Russia's Novatek acquires at least two ice-class gas carriers, data shows
Image for No auto plants available in Italy for Chinese purchase, Italian minister says
No auto plants available in Italy for Chinese purchase, Italian minister says
Image for Palantir and London mayor's office settle lawsuit over UK police contract
Palantir and London mayor's office settle lawsuit over UK police contract
Image for German government in talks to buy 50% of KNDS, source says
German government in talks to buy 50% of KNDS, source says
View All Finance Posts