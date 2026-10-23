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UK businesses report strongest month since February, PMI shows - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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UK businesses report strongest month since February, PMI shows

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 23, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 23, 2026

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UK Businesses See Strongest Activity Since February Amid AI Demand Surge

AI Demand and Economic Resilience Drive UK Business Growth

LONDON, Oct 23 (Reuters) - British businesses are having their strongest month for activity since February as new orders grow and AI-related demand picks up, according to a survey published on Friday.

Economic Indicators and Survey Results

Adding to signs of the economy’s resilience to the energy price shock from the Iran war, the preliminary S&P Global UK Composite Purchasing Managers' Index rose to 53.1 in October, higher than any forecast among economists polled by Reuters and up from September's 52.0.

Job Market Recovery

Companies took on extra workers for the first time since hiring was hit by a tax increase in former finance minister Rachel Reeves' 2024 budget, adding to other signs of a nascent recovery in the jobs market.

Sector Performance

Manufacturers had their strongest increase in output in more than two years while services companies reported an acceleration in new orders.

AI Investment and Technology Demand

Some firms cited a sales boost from AI investment spending and rising demand for technology services, S&P Global said.

Budget Uncertainty and Business Spending

Others held off on spending before next week's budget which could mean more growth soon if finance minister John Healey avoids measures that hurt business, Chris Williamson, S&P Global Market Intelligence's chief business economist, said.

Inflation and Monetary Policy Outlook

Price pressures remained strong, "not only making a rate hike from the Bank of England at its upcoming policy meeting a near certainty but also likely shortening the odds of further rate hikes into 2027," he said.

Cost Inflation Trends

Cost inflation for businesses was the strongest since June, especially among manufacturers, although prices charged by companies increased less sharply than in September.

Bank of England's Response

The BoE, which is worried that the energy price surge might fuel broader inflation, is expected to raise interest rates for the first time in more than three years on November 5, after the next scheduled meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee. 

Business Sentiment and Future Outlook

The PMI survey showed expectations among businesses for the year ahead edged up in October but remained weaker than the long-term average with companies worried about the wars in Ukraine and the Gulf as well as higher borrowing costs.

Editorial Information

(Writing by William Schomberg; Editing by Toby Chopra)

Key Takeaways

  • Composite PMI hits 53.1 in October—strongest since February and above all forecasts
  • Manufacturing output growth at highest level in over two years; services buoyed by AI‑related demand
  • Employment rebounds post‑2024 tax‑driven slowdown; cost inflation intensifies, signaling a likely November rate hike to 4%

Frequently Asked Questions

What does the latest UK PMI report show?
The S&P Global UK Composite PMI rose to 53.1 in October, indicating the strongest month for business activity since February.
What factors are boosting UK business activity?
New orders, AI-related demand, and increased technology spending are key drivers behind the recent boost in business activity.
How is the UK job market performing according to the PMI?
UK companies hired extra workers for the first time since recent tax increases, signaling a recovery in the job market.
Are price pressures affecting UK businesses?
Cost inflation is strong, especially in manufacturing, but prices charged by companies increased less sharply compared to September.
Will the Bank of England raise interest rates soon?
The Bank of England is expected to raise interest rates at the next policy meeting amid continued price pressures.

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