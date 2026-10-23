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Hedge fund returns worsen this week as tech selloff deepens - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Hedge fund returns worsen this week as tech selloff deepens

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 23, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: October 23, 2026

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Hedge Funds Suffer Major Losses as Tech Selloff and AI Spending Concerns Deepen

Global Hedge Funds Face Unprecedented Challenges Amid Tech Market Turmoil

By Summer Zhen and Anirban Sen

Tech Selloff Sparks Major Losses

HONG KONG, New York Oct 23 (Reuters) - Global hedge funds were hit by a fresh tech reckoning this week, with major strategies posting their worst day since the COVID-era market rout.

A renewed selloff in big tech stocks, driven by growing skepticism over the massive AI buildout spending, swept through global markets and dealt a heavy blow to global hedge funds.

Goldman Sachs Reports Significant Declines

"If last Thursday felt bad, today has been worse," Goldman Sachs' prime brokerage team said in a note sent to clients.

All three major strategies tracked by Goldman Sachs lost more than 1% on October 22, a first since the COVID pandemic, with losses spanning fundamental equity long-short, systematic and multi-strategy funds.

Meta and Other Tech Giants at the Center

One catalyst for the latest selloff was Meta, one of the hyperscalers spending billions to build AI models, after the company said it would issue a new class of shares to help it raise funds.

Meta Platforms slumped 7% on Thursday, its largest drop since July. Nvidia tumbled 4%, while the broader Nasdaq Composite lost 2.6%, its largest decline since June 5.

Asian Markets and AI Spending Fears

Asian stocks, from South Korea to China, were also at the center of the selloff, pressured by higher oil prices and fears over hefty AI spending.

The downturn triggered deleveraging among hedge funds, market participants said, as losses in crowded AI-linked trades forced investors to cut exposure and rein in risk.

Performance and Exposure Adjustments

Global fundamental ​long-short funds, or stock pickers, have dropped 3.8% so far in October, but are still up 8.8% year-to-date, Goldman Sachs estimates.

Performance was weighed down by losses on China and technology holdings, as well as a squeeze in crowded short positions, the bank said.

Tech-focused and Asia-focused hedge funds were among the biggest losers this month through to October 22, down roughly 10% and 9%, respectively, according to Goldman.

Industry Voices and Historical Parallels

Masaki Gotoh, a partner at Tokyo-based TriVista Capital, said the hedge fund had trimmed its hardware investments since late June.

"I'm actually a very strong believer in AI... But the concentration level is staggering. If you go back to the IT dotcom bubble, that had similar types of concentrations and we saw that happen. The circular financing is also a source of some concern," he said.

(Reporting by Summer Zhen and Anirban Sen, additional reporting by Rocky Swift in TokyoEditing by Shri Navaratnam)

Key Takeaways

  • All three major hedge‑fund strategies—fundamental equity long‑short, systematic and multi‑strategy—each lost more than 1% on Oct 22, their worst single‑day decline since the COVID‑era market rout, per Goldman Sachs (live.euronext.com).
  • Meta’s announcement to issue a new class of non‑voting shares to fund its AI build‑out triggered heavy losses, with the stock falling around 7–8%, contributing to a broader tech sell‑off (investing.com).
  • The Nasdaq Composite tumbled approximately 2.6%, marking its worst daily drop since early June, as investors reassessed the sustainability of aggressive AI and tech investments (apnews.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did hedge fund returns decline this week?
Hedge fund returns declined due to a sharp selloff in major technology stocks amid skepticism over extensive AI spending and new financing moves by companies like Meta Platforms.
Which hedge fund strategies were most affected?
All three major strategies—fundamental equity long-short, systematic, and multi-strategy funds—lost more than 1% in a single day, with tech-focused and Asia-focused funds particularly hard hit.
How did the tech selloff impact markets globally?
The tech selloff led to declines in the broader Nasdaq Composite, as well as Asian stock markets like those in South Korea and China, triggering deleveraging among hedge funds.
What caused the increased volatility in tech stocks?
Concerns over massive AI infrastructure spending and Meta Platform’s announcement of new shares raised investor skepticism, leading to the sharp drop in tech stocks.
What was the year-to-date performance for long-short hedge funds despite October losses?
Despite a 3.8% drop in October, fundamental long-short hedge funds were still up 8.8% year-to-date according to Goldman Sachs estimates.

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