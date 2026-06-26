Swedish Court Convicts Man for Role in Neo-Nazi Maniac Murder Cult

Swedish Court Sentences Emil Erdin for Terrorist Organization Involvement

Conviction and Sentencing Details

June 26 (Reuters) - A Swedish court on Friday convicted a 20-year-old man of participation in a terrorist organisation for his involvement in neo-Nazi group Maniac Murder Cult (MKY), sentencing him to 1-1/2 years in prison.

The Attunda District Court said in a statement that the man, Swedish citizen Emil Erdin, was involved in building up a Swedish branch of the right-wing extremist organisation between November 2025 and February 2026, when he was arrested.

Court's Statement on MKY

"The District Court has ruled that MKY is a terrorist organization, and the 20-year-old man has now been convicted for his involvement in it," the court said in the statement.

Defense and Legal Proceedings

Admission of Liability

Erdin has admitted liability for membership of a terrorist organisation, his defence lawyer said on Friday before the verdict.

Potential Appeal

The lawyer told Reuters her client had not yet decided whether to appeal against the verdict.

Background on Maniac Murder Cult (MKY)

Prosecutors' Statements

Prosecutors have said MKY has been connected to several serious violent crimes, including murder.

Reporting and Editing Credits

(Reporting by Jagoda Darlak; Editing by Anna Ringstrom and Aidan Lewis )