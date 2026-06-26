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Finance

Swedish man sentenced for involvement in neo-Nazi group

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on June 26, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: June 26, 2026

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Swedish Court Convicts Man for Role in Neo-Nazi Maniac Murder Cult

Swedish Court Sentences Emil Erdin for Terrorist Organization Involvement

Conviction and Sentencing Details

June 26 (Reuters) - A Swedish court on Friday convicted a 20-year-old man of participation in a terrorist organisation for his involvement in neo-Nazi group Maniac Murder Cult (MKY), sentencing him to 1-1/2 years in prison.

The Attunda District Court said in a statement that the man, Swedish citizen Emil Erdin, was involved in building up a Swedish branch of the right-wing extremist organisation between November 2025 and February 2026, when he was arrested.

Court's Statement on MKY

"The District Court has ruled that MKY is a terrorist organization, and the 20-year-old man has now been convicted for his involvement in it," the court said in the statement.

Defense and Legal Proceedings

Admission of Liability

Erdin has admitted liability for membership of a terrorist organisation, his defence lawyer said on Friday before the verdict.

Potential Appeal

The lawyer told Reuters her client had not yet decided whether to appeal against the verdict.

Background on Maniac Murder Cult (MKY)

Prosecutors' Statements

Prosecutors have said MKY has been connected to several serious violent crimes, including murder.

Reporting and Editing Credits

(Reporting by Jagoda Darlak; Editing by Anna Ringstrom and Aidan Lewis )

Key Takeaways

  • This marks the first time Swedish courts have classified MKY—a violent, satanist‑tinged neo‑Nazi network—as a terrorist organization and convicted someone for membership (svd.se).
  • The group originated in Ukraine/Russia around 2017–18, spreading via digital platforms with a violent ‘points’‑based ideology rewarding murder and extremist acts (expo.se).
  • Swedish authorities, led by Säpo and prosecutor Lars Hedvall, tied the defendant to recruitment efforts, propaganda dissemination, and intent to establish a Swedish cell of MKY between Nov 2025 and Feb 2026 (svt.se).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who was convicted by the Swedish court?
Emil Erdin, a 20-year-old Swedish citizen, was convicted for his involvement in the neo-Nazi group Maniac Murder Cult.
What sentence did the convicted man receive?
He was sentenced to 1.5 years in prison for participation in a terrorist organisation.
What is Maniac Murder Cult (MKY)?
MKY is a right-wing extremist group that the court ruled as a terrorist organization, connected to several violent crimes.
Was the convicted man involved in building the group?
Yes, he was involved in building a Swedish branch of the Maniac Murder Cult.
Has the convicted man admitted liability?
Yes, Emil Erdin admitted liability for membership of a terrorist organisation.

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