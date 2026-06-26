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Swatch claiming $170 million in damages against Samsung over trademark infringement, FT reports - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Swatch claiming $170 million in damages against Samsung over trademark infringement, FT reports

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on June 26, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: June 26, 2026

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Swatch seeks $170 million in damages from Samsung over trademark infringement

Swatch's Legal Battle Against Samsung

June 26 (Reuters) - Swiss watchmaker Swatch is seeking $170 million in damages from Samsung in what it says is the largest-ever trademark case of its kind in the UK, accusing the South Korean electronics group of allowing digital replicas of Swatch timepieces on its smartwatches, court documents show.

Background and Court Proceedings

A ruling on damages is expected soon following the conclusion of a trial on Friday, after London's High Court found Samsung liable for trademark infringement in 2022 over third-party apps available on its smartwatches.

Details of the Infringement

The apps enabled users to replicate popular models by Swatch-owned brands, including luxury labels Omega and Tissot.

International Scope of the Case

The case, which began in 2019 before Britain completed its exit from the European Union, also covers alleged infringement within the bloc. The forthcoming ruling could also pave the way for a parallel claim by Swatch against a Samsung subsidiary in the United States.

Damages and Responses

Swatch's Damages Claim

A June 19 filing by solicitors representing Swatch, seen by Reuters, says the $170 million in damages is based on hypothetical licence fees across 10 Swatch brands and reflects the "prestige, reputation and drawing power" of the group’s portfolio.

Samsung's Response

Samsung did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In a separate filing cited by the Financial Times, which first reported on the trial, Samsung called Swatch's demands "extravagant" and outsized.

Protecting Brand Value and Scarcity

Challenges from Smartwatch Market

PROTECTING SCARCITY

The Swiss watch industry faces a growing threat from the fast-developing market for smartwatches, with companies like Samsung, Apple and Huawei among major producers.

Tissot's Strategic Decisions

In the filing seen by Reuters, Tissot CEO Sylvain Dolla is quoted as saying that the brand had deliberately chosen not to enter the smartwatch market, despite approaches from major technology companies.

Licensing its designs "would destroy the value which has been built up in the Swatch Group brands if we were to license them for use in smartwatches, which are commodity products," Dolla said in a separate 2025 filing.

Maintaining Exclusivity

Swiss watchmakers tightly control supply to sustain scarcity, supporting higher prices and preserving brand image.

Swatch, whose brands span from affordable plastic watches to luxury timepieces worth tens of thousands of dollars, sells connected products such as SwatchPAY! but has not launched a full smartwatch.

"It would kill the value of the fine Swiss watch: it would no longer be exclusive", Dolla said in the June filing.

(Reporting by Alessandro Parodi in Gdansk and Marleen Kaesebier in Zurich; Editing by Susan Fenton and Louise Heavens)

Key Takeaways

  • Swatch alleges approximately 26 infringing digital watch faces were downloaded around 160,000 times across the UK and EU, calling them "cheap copies" of its designs between October 2015 and February 2019 (zonebourse.com).
  • The UK High Court ruled against Samsung in 2022, a decision upheld by the Court of Appeal in 2023, rejecting Samsung’s ‘mere hosting’ defense and affirming liability even for third-party app infringement (zonebourse.com).
  • Swatch’s $170 million damages claim could unlock a similar case against a Samsung subsidiary in the U.S., depending on the upcoming UK damages ruling (zonebourse.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Swatch suing Samsung?
Swatch claims Samsung allowed third-party apps on its smartwatches that replicated Swatch's watch faces, infringing on its trademarks.
How much is Swatch seeking in damages from Samsung?
Swatch is seeking $170 million in damages for trademark infringement related to digital clones of its watches.
Where is the Swatch vs. Samsung court case taking place?
The case is being decided by the High Court in London, with additional claims possible in the US.
Which Swatch-owned brands were affected by the infringement?
The affected brands include Swatch's luxury labels such as Omega and Tissot.
What was Samsung's response to Swatch's claims?
Samsung described Swatch's demands as 'extravagant' and outsized in statements to the High Court.

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