GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Sterling on track for biggest daily rise vs euro in months - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Sterling on track for biggest daily rise vs euro in months

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 5, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: October 5, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets

Sterling Posts Strongest Daily Gain Against Euro as France Faces Fiscal Concerns

Market Movements and Fiscal Developments in Europe

By Stefano Rebaudo

Euro Weakens Amid French Fiscal Worries

Oct 5 (Reuters) - The euro was on track for a sixth straight daily loss against sterling on Monday, its sharpest decline since mid-July, as concerns about France's fiscal outlook continued to weigh on the single currency.

Sterling Strengthens on UK Fiscal Discipline

Sterling edged up against a strong dollar, buoyed by the British government's commitment to fiscal discipline and a more constructive approach to the European Union.

Political Context: UK and EU Relations

Prime Minister Andy Burnham, who campaigned to stay in the EU in a 2016 referendum on membership, has said the nation should again consider its options, including rejoining the bloc.

Euro Hits 17-Month Low Against Dollar

The euro slid to a 17-month low against the dollar as concerns about France's ability to rein in its budget deficit stirred fears of a return of sovereign debt crisis dynamics in the euro zone. 

The single currency dropped 0.41% — the biggest decline since July 15 — to 84.60 pence, the lowest level in almost three months.

Impact of UK Political Changes

The pound jumped in mid-July on expectations that Burnham, who became prime minister that month, would pick a fiscally conservative finance minister.

External Factors Influencing Markets

Energy Prices and Geopolitical Tensions

Energy prices, the Middle East conflict and their impact on the economy remained under the spotlight. Brent crude futures fell on Monday as rising Middle East crude exports and a release of oil stocks by the Group of Seven nations boosted supplies. 

Bank of England's Monetary Policy Outlook

The pound has risen since early last week, as remarks by Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey and Deputy Governor Dave Ramsden supported expectations for tighter monetary policy.

Upcoming UK Budget

Analysts said markets have yet to turn their attention to the October 28 UK budget.

“Chancellor (John) Healey faces a difficult task on October 28 but the situation on the other side of the Channel suggests that sterling is less vulnerable to a selloff versus the euro than it would be otherwise,” Jane Foley, senior forex strategist at Rabobank, said.

Barclays wrote in a research note the pound was among the key beneficiaries from the widening in French spreads last week.

Other European Political Developments

In a separate European development on Monday, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez called a snap election in a bid to strengthen his mandate after a fragmented parliament rejected key government housing decrees last week amid widespread protests.

(Reporting by Stefano Rebaudo; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

Key Takeaways

  • The euro tumbled to a roughly 17‑month low against the dollar, and dropped 0.4% against sterling—its sharpest one‑day decline versus the pound since July 15.
  • France’s escalating debt concerns, rising bond‑spread volatility and political gridlock ahead of the 2027 election are intensifying worries around sovereign debt contagion in the euro area.
  • Sterling’s resilience is underpinned by UK fiscal credibility, Prime Minister Burnham’s EU‑friendlier stance, and mounting expectations of tighter Bank of England policy.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is sterling rising against the euro?
Sterling is rising against the euro due to ongoing concerns about France’s fiscal outlook and the UK government’s commitment to fiscal discipline.
What impact has France’s fiscal situation had on the euro?
France’s budget deficit concerns have pushed the euro to a 17-month low against the dollar and to its lowest level against sterling in nearly three months.
How has Prime Minister Andy Burnham influenced sterling?
Andy Burnham’s commitment to fiscal conservatism and hints at reconsidering EU membership have supported sterling’s strength.
What are analysts watching ahead of the UK budget?
Analysts are awaiting the UK’s October 28 budget, noting that the pound is seen as less vulnerable to a selloff versus the euro due to current euro zone issues.
How have energy markets affected the currency trend?
Falling Brent crude futures and geopolitical developments in the Middle East have influenced market sentiment and impacted currency movements.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for German and US scientists win Nobel medicine prize for work on optogenetics

German and US scientists win Nobel medicine prize for work on optogenetics

Image for The US said China was priming a trade superweapon. Then it vanished

The US said China was priming a trade superweapon. Then it vanished

Image for Germany says damages claims over cancelled F126 frigate order unfounded

Germany says damages claims over cancelled F126 frigate order unfounded

Image for Qualcomm and Arm head to trial again, potential for huge damages in focus

Qualcomm and Arm head to trial again, potential for huge damages in focus

Image for BT rescues rival TalkTalk from administration

BT rescues rival TalkTalk from administration

Image for Lidl GB to open 50-plus stores in $793 million investment drive

Lidl GB to open 50-plus stores in $793 million investment drive

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Schneider Electric to buy US software firm PTC in $22.6 billion deal
Schneider Electric to buy US software firm PTC in $22.6 billion deal
Image for Thyssenkrupp targets October 28 for listing of materials trading unit, sources say
Thyssenkrupp targets October 28 for listing of materials trading unit, sources say
Image for Carlsberg agrees to buy PepsiCo bottlers in Georgia and Armenia
Carlsberg agrees to buy PepsiCo bottlers in Georgia and Armenia
Image for Hedge funds deliver mixed September results on AI swings
Hedge funds deliver mixed September results on AI swings
Image for Euro slides on France worries; Fed pause hopes support stocks
Euro slides on France worries; Fed pause hopes support stocks
Image for Germany at risk of violent conflict with Russia, intel chief says
Germany at risk of violent conflict with Russia, intel chief says
Image for Oil steadies as Middle East crude exports rise and G7 to release stocks
Oil steadies as Middle East crude exports rise and G7 to release stocks
Image for Air Liquide launches €4 billion buyback, targets margin gains under 2030 strategy
Air Liquide launches €4 billion buyback, targets margin gains under 2030 strategy
Image for UK services firms suffer surge in costs, raise prices, PMI shows
UK services firms suffer surge in costs, raise prices, PMI shows
Image for Ukraine's Naftogaz considers buying gas-turbine compressors from Siemens
Ukraine's Naftogaz considers buying gas-turbine compressors from Siemens
Image for Euro zone business growth hits over 3-1/2-year high despite inflation worries, PMI shows
Euro zone business growth hits over 3-1/2-year high despite inflation worries, PMI shows
Image for German services sector grows in September on strong demand, PMI shows
German services sector grows in September on strong demand, PMI shows
View All Finance Posts