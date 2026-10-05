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Carlsberg agrees to buy PepsiCo bottlers in Georgia and Armenia - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Carlsberg agrees to buy PepsiCo bottlers in Georgia and Armenia

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 5, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 5, 2026

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Carlsberg to Acquire PepsiCo Bottlers in Georgia, Armenia for South Caucasus Expansion

Carlsberg Expands Soft Drink Partnership with PepsiCo in South Caucasus

Overview of the Acquisition

Oct 5 (Reuters) - Danish brewer Carlsberg said on Monday it had agreed to buy PepsiCo's bottlers in Georgia and Armenia, expanding its partnership with the US group as it increases its exposure to soft drinks.

The value of the deals was not disclosed. They will expand Carlsberg's PepsiCo bottling partnership to 17 markets.

Details of the Deal

Acquisition Targets

• Carlsberg will buy Iberia Refreshments in Georgia and JI Pepsi Cola Bottler Armenia from Revery, taking over production, sales and distribution of PepsiCo's soft drinks in both countries.

Strategic Expansion

• The company said the two businesses would form a South Caucasus cluster with Azerbaijan, creating a platform to grow a broader beverage portfolio across the region.

Market Impact and Analyst Insights

Investor Perspective

• "The main point for investors is not the two markets themselves, but the signal of an increasingly close relationship between Carlsberg and PepsiCo," Jyske Bank analyst Haider Anjum said in a note.

Financial Implications

• Anjum said the deals were unlikely to materially affect near-term revenue or earnings, but closer ties with PepsiCo could lead to broader cooperation and access to new markets.

Regulatory Considerations

• The Armenian acquisition is subject to approval from the country's government.

(Reporting by Jesus Calero in Gdansk, editing by Anna Pruchnicka)

Key Takeaways

  • The acquisitions of Iberia Refreshments (Georgia) and JI Pepsi Cola Bottler Armenia from Revery will bring PepsiCo production, sales and distribution fully under Carlsberg’s control in those markets.
  • This move builds a South Caucasus cluster (Georgia, Armenia, Azerbaijan) and signals deepening strategic collaboration with PepsiCo amid Carlsberg’s rapid expansion in soft drinks across Europe and Asia.
  • While the near‑term impact on earnings is expected to be minimal, analysts view the deal as a stepping stone to broader cooperation and new market access for Carlsberg’s beverage portfolio.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Carlsberg agree to purchase from PepsiCo?
Carlsberg agreed to buy PepsiCo's bottling operations in Georgia and Armenia.
Which companies are involved in the Carlsberg and PepsiCo deal?
Carlsberg will acquire Iberia Refreshments in Georgia and JI Pepsi Cola Bottler Armenia from Revery.
Will these acquisitions impact Carlsberg's earnings in the near term?
Analysts suggest the deals are unlikely to materially affect Carlsberg's near-term revenue or earnings.
What is the significance of the South Caucasus cluster for Carlsberg?
The acquisitions create a South Caucasus cluster with Azerbaijan to support a broader beverage portfolio in the region.
Is the Armenian bottler purchase finalized?
The acquisition in Armenia is subject to government approval.

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