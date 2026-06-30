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Shell to sell Gulf of America assets to Talos Energy, Ridgewood for $1.7 billion - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Shell to sell Gulf of America assets to Talos Energy, Ridgewood for $1.7 billion

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on June 30, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: June 30, 2026

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Shell to sell Gulf of America assets to Talos Energy, Ridgewood for $1.7 billion

Details of the Shell Asset Sale Agreement

Transaction Overview

June 30 (Reuters) - Shell said on Tuesday it had agreed to sell its interest in the Na Kika platform and associated fields in the Gulf of America, along with the Coulomb tieback, to subsidiaries of Talos Energy and Ridgewood Energy for $1.7 billion.

Production and Asset Significance

The assets produced about 37,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day net to Shell in 2025. The company said the fields are not expected to be meaningful contributors to its production by 2030.

Transaction Timeline

The transaction has an effective date of July 1, 2025, and is expected to close by the end of 2026.

Talos Energy’s Acquisition Details

Financial Considerations

Talos said its share of the consideration is $850 million, with final net cash consideration expected at $450 million to $500 million after interim cash flow from the effective date.

Ownership and Operations

It added that it will acquire a 50% working interest and operatorship in Coulomb and a 25% non-operated stake in the BP-operated Na Kika platform and four associated fields -- Kepler, Ariel, Fourier and Herschel.

Production and Reserves Added

The assets produced about 16,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day in the first quarter of 2026, about 77% oil, and add roughly 23 million barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves.

Background and Additional Information

History of the Assets

Na Kika, Shell's only non-operated Gulf of America platform, began producing in 2003, while Coulomb started production in 2005.

Shell and BP’s Retained Interests

Shell will retain certain upside-linked payments, royalty interests on new Na Kika tiebacks, and offtake rights.

BP, operator of Na Kika, retains the other 50% stake and has a 30-day preferential purchase right.

Reserves at the End of 2025

Shell's proved reserves at the end of 2025 were 4.3 million boe for Na Kika and 7.2 million boe for Coulomb.

(Reporting by Arunima Kumar and Pranav Mathur in Bengaluru; Editing by Vijay Kishore and Maju Samuel)

Key Takeaways

  • Shell agreed to sell Gulf of America assets—Na Kika and Coulomb—to Talos Energy and Ridgewood Energy subsidiaries for $1.7 billion, subject to adjustments and contingent payments (streetinsider.com).
  • Shell’s net production from these assets was ~37,000 boe/d in 2025, but they're not expected to contribute materially by 2030; Shell retains upside‑linked payments, royalty interests on new Na Kika tie‑backs, and offtake rights (streetinsider.com).
  • BP, as operator with a remaining 50% interest in Na Kika, holds a 30‑day preferential purchase right; Shell’s proved reserves end‑2025 were 4.3 mn boe (Na Kika) and 7.2 mn boe (Coulomb) (streetinsider.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What assets is Shell selling in the Gulf of America?
Shell is selling its interest in the Na Kika platform and associated fields, as well as the Coulomb tieback, to Talos Energy and Ridgewood Energy.
How much are the Gulf of America assets being sold for?
The assets are being sold for $1.7 billion.
When will the Shell asset sale to Talos and Ridgewood take effect?
The transaction has an effective date of July 1, 2025, and is expected to close by the end of 2026.
What is the current production level of the assets sold by Shell?
The assets produced about 37,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day net to Shell in 2025.
Who will retain other interests in the Na Kika platform after the sale?
BP, the operator of Na Kika, retains a 50% stake and has a 30-day preferential purchase right.

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