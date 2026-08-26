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UK's July auto output falls as weak exports and shutdowns weigh, industry data shows - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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UK's July auto output falls as weak exports and shutdowns weigh, industry data shows

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 26, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 26, 2026

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Finance Markets Automotive UK economy

UK Auto Output Slumps 11.6% in July as Exports Weaken and Plants Shut Down

July 2024 UK Vehicle Production: Key Figures and Industry Response

Production Decline and Contributing Factors

Aug 27 (Reuters) - British vehicle production fell 11.6% year-on-year in July as weaker exports and earlier summer maintenance shutdowns at some plants weighed on output, industry data showed on Thursday.

The decline comes as carmakers grapple with softer demand and intensifying global competition, with the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) urging the British government to improve competitiveness through changes to electric vehicle rules, lower energy costs and safeguards for automotive trade with Europe.

Detailed Output Statistics

Total vehicle production fell to 63,655 units in July, SMMT said, with car output slipping 10.6% from a year earlier.

Overall British auto exports dropped 15.9% to 47,377 vehicles, as shipments to all major markets declined, including the European Union — Britain's largest export destination — China, the United States, Turkey and Japan.

British commercial vehicle production plunged 34.4% to 1,888 units, with deliveries to domestic customers and export markets down 49.6% and 18.5%, respectively, the data showed.

Electric and Hybrid Vehicle Trends

Electric and hybrid model manufacturing, however, rose 6.8% to 25,678 units during the month — the first increase of the year as electrified vehicles accounted for more than four in 10 cars built.

Government Policy and Industry Outlook

Less than two weeks ago, Britain set out a range of options that could ease the pressure on car manufacturers to switch new sales to zero-emission vehicles, launching a review of existing targets that gradually phase out new petrol and diesel cars.

"The rise in electrified vehicle production is encouraging, but long-term success depends on making the UK a more competitive place to make and sell vehicles," SMMT CEO Mike Hawes said in a statement.

As of July, UK factories have produced just under 450,000 cars and commercial vehicles in 2026, down 8.1% from a year earlier.

(Reporting by Ankita Bora in Bengaluru; Editing by Jonathan Ananda)

Key Takeaways

  • Total vehicle output in July fell to 63,655 units, down 11.6% from a year earlier, driven by weak exports and summer shutdowns (SMMT data).
  • Exports slumped 15.9% to 47,377 vehicles, with declines across key markets including the EU, China and the US.
  • Commercial vehicle production fell sharply by 34.4%, while electric and hybrid vehicle output increased 6.8%, marking the first uplift in 2026.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did UK auto output fall in July 2024?
UK auto output declined 11.6% due to weaker exports and earlier summer maintenance shutdowns at some plants.
Which vehicle segments saw production changes?
Car output slipped 10.6%, commercial vehicle production fell 34.4%, while electric and hybrid models rose 6.8% in July.
How did UK auto exports perform in July?
British auto exports dropped 15.9% to 47,377 vehicles, with shipments to all major markets declining.
What measures is SMMT urging the UK government to adopt?
SMMT urges changes to electric vehicle rules, lower energy costs, and safeguards for automotive trade with Europe to boost competitiveness.
How much of UK auto production was electrified vehicles?
Electrified vehicles accounted for more than four in ten cars built in the UK in July 2024.

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