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SoftBank in talks to buy stake in 1X at $6 billion valuation, The Information reports - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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SoftBank in talks to buy stake in 1X at $6 billion valuation, The Information reports

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 27, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: August 27, 2026

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SoftBank Negotiating Majority Stake in 1X Technologies at $6 Billion Valuation

SoftBank's Potential Investment in 1X Technologies

Deal Overview and Valuation

Aug 26 (Reuters) - SoftBank is in talks to buy a majority stake in OpenAI-backed humanoid robot developer 1X Technologies in a deal that would value the startup at about $6 billion, The Information reported on Wednesday, citing people with knowledge of the deal.

Status of the Negotiations

Reuters could not immediately confirm the report. SoftBank Group and 1X did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

The talks are ongoing, and the terms could change, the report said.

OpenAI's Involvement with 1X Technologies

Previous Acquisition Talks

OpenAI and 1X last year discussed the possibility of the ChatGPT-maker acquiring 1X, the report added.

Investment History

OpenAI invested in 1X in 2023 through its OpenAI Startup Fund, alongside Tiger Global and a group of Norway-based investors.

SoftBank's Broader Robotics Strategy

Recent Acquisitions

The 1X deal builds on SoftBank's broader push into robotics, following its agreement last year to acquire Swiss engineering group ABB's robotics business for $5.4 billion.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Gnaneshwar Rajan in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Key Takeaways

  • SoftBank is in advanced discussions to buy a controlling stake in OpenAI‑backed 1X Technologies at a roughly $6 billion valuation, per The Information report (theinformation.com).
  • OpenAI previously invested in 1X via its Startup Fund in 2023 and even held acquisition talks with the startup, underscoring deep ties between the two (theinformation.com).
  • This potential transaction builds on SoftBank’s broader robotics strategy, notably its October 2025 agreement to acquire ABB’s robotics division in a $5.4–5.38 billion deal, reinforcing its drive into “physical AI” (group.softbank).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the reported valuation of 1X Technologies in SoftBank's deal?
The reported valuation of 1X Technologies in SoftBank's potential deal is about $6 billion.
Is OpenAI involved in 1X Technologies?
Yes, OpenAI invested in 1X Technologies in 2023 through its OpenAI Startup Fund.
Has the deal between SoftBank and 1X Technologies been confirmed?
No, the deal is still under discussion, and the terms could change according to the report.
What recent robotics investment has SoftBank made?
SoftBank agreed last year to acquire ABB's robotics business for $5.4 billion.

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