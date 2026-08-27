SoftBank Negotiating Majority Stake in 1X Technologies at $6 Billion Valuation

SoftBank's Potential Investment in 1X Technologies

Deal Overview and Valuation

Aug 26 (Reuters) - SoftBank is in talks to buy a majority stake in OpenAI-backed humanoid robot developer 1X Technologies in a deal that would value the startup at about $6 billion, The Information reported on Wednesday, citing people with knowledge of the deal.

Status of the Negotiations

Reuters could not immediately confirm the report. SoftBank Group and 1X did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

The talks are ongoing, and the terms could change, the report said.

OpenAI's Involvement with 1X Technologies

Previous Acquisition Talks

OpenAI and 1X last year discussed the possibility of the ChatGPT-maker acquiring 1X, the report added.

Investment History

OpenAI invested in 1X in 2023 through its OpenAI Startup Fund, alongside Tiger Global and a group of Norway-based investors.

SoftBank's Broader Robotics Strategy

Recent Acquisitions

The 1X deal builds on SoftBank's broader push into robotics, following its agreement last year to acquire Swiss engineering group ABB's robotics business for $5.4 billion.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Gnaneshwar Rajan in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)