GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Russian ministers join board of key trade payments firm A7 - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Russian ministers join board of key trade payments firm A7

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 15, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 15, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets

Russian Ministers Boost A7 Board, Advancing Alternative Trade Payments

Senior Government Officials Join A7 to Strengthen Alternative Payment Systems

MOSCOW, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Three of Russia's most senior government officials have joined the board of Russian payments firm A7, underscoring its growing role in sustaining trade with China and other partners as Western sanctions disrupt traditional banking channels.

Key Appointments to the A7 Board

Finance Minister Anton Siluanov, Energy Minister Sergei Tsivilev and First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov have joined A7's board, the government's press office said on Thursday.

Significance of the New Board Members

The appointments highlight the increasing importance of A7, which was created in 2024 by defence sector-focused lender PSB, as Russian companies seek alternative ways to settle cross-border transactions.

Impact of Western Sanctions on Russian Trade

Traditional banks have struggled to process many Russia-linked payments because of Western sanctions, particularly for trade with China, Russia's largest trading partner.

Rise of Alternative Payment Channels

A7, itself targeted by multiple Western sanctions, estimates that alternative channels now account for up to 80% of payments in Russia's foreign trade.

Sanctions and the Global Network

The US Treasury imposed sanctions on A7 on October 1, saying it had built a global network of affiliated companies "to disguise payments linked to sanctioned sectors and persons as ordinary commercial activity".

A7A5 Stablecoin: Facilitating Cross-Border Settlements

A7 uses the A7A5 rouble-backed stablecoin for settlements. The token was launched in Kyrgyzstan in 2025 and is backed by rouble deposits held at PSB Bank.

Stablecoin Turnover and Economic Impact

PSB estimates turnover in the stablecoin has reached $140 billion.

(Reporting by Reuters in MoscowEditing by Mark Potter)

Key Takeaways

  • Three senior Russian officials—Siluanov, Tsivilev, Manturov—joined A7’s board, showing state-level support for the payments platform (Reuters) (live.euronext.com)
  • A7A5 stablecoin turnover has reached nearly $140 billion since its February 2025 launch, positioning it as the largest non‑dollar stablecoin (PSB) (live.euronext.com)
  • The U.S. Treasury designated the A7 Network a transnational criminal organization on October 1, 2026, citing its role in disguising sanctioned payments via a global sub‑agent network (home.treasury.gov)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Which Russian government officials have joined the board of A7?
Finance Minister Anton Siluanov, Energy Minister Sergei Tsivilev, and First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov have joined A7's board.
Why is A7 significant for Russian trade?
A7 plays a key role in sustaining trade with China and other partners, providing alternative payment channels as Western sanctions affect traditional banking.
What alternative payment solution does A7 provide?
A7 uses the A7A5 rouble-backed stablecoin for cross-border settlements.
How much of Russia's foreign trade now uses alternative channels?
A7 estimates up to 80% of payments in Russia's foreign trade now use alternative channels.
Why has the US Treasury sanctioned A7?
The US sanctioned A7 for building a global network to disguise payments linked to sanctioned sectors and persons.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Turkey to account for 20% of Europe-CIS new aircraft demand over 20 years, Airbus says

Turkey to account for 20% of Europe-CIS new aircraft demand over 20 years, Airbus says

Image for Italy's political risks cloud debt reduction hopes amid bond turmoil

Italy's political risks cloud debt reduction hopes amid bond turmoil

Image for Polish banks seek state risk-sharing to fund defence build-up

Polish banks seek state risk-sharing to fund defence build-up

Image for EU-backed east Mediterranean undersea cable project applies to resume seabed research, Greece says

EU-backed east Mediterranean undersea cable project applies to resume seabed research, Greece says

Image for Explainer-Why are credit default swaps unnerving AI investors?

Explainer-Why are credit default swaps unnerving AI investors?

Image for Kremlin says Russia restarts diesel exports after deal with Trump

Kremlin says Russia restarts diesel exports after deal with Trump

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for UK's Healey should rebuild fiscal headroom to about £15-16 billion, Reuters poll shows
UK's Healey should rebuild fiscal headroom to about £15-16 billion, Reuters poll shows
Image for UK government says it is minded to intervene in Sky-ITV deal
UK government says it is minded to intervene in Sky-ITV deal
Image for Pound rises against weaker dollar, UK GDP unexpectedly rises
Pound rises against weaker dollar, UK GDP unexpectedly rises
Image for Corporate Cash Is Only Useful When the Business Can Access It
Corporate Cash Is Only Useful When the Business Can Access It
Image for AstraZeneca strikes $40 million AI drug discovery deal with insitro
AstraZeneca strikes $40 million AI drug discovery deal with insitro
Image for Analysis-Oil shipping costs spike, lifting prices from pump to grocery
Analysis-Oil shipping costs spike, lifting prices from pump to grocery
Image for UK's FTSE 100 hits near one-month high after Healey backs fiscal discipline
UK's FTSE 100 hits near one-month high after Healey backs fiscal discipline
Image for Banks need 'bare metal' recovery in face of AI risks, says BoE's Breeden
Banks need 'bare metal' recovery in face of AI risks, says BoE's Breeden
Image for UK's Healey says banks are key to economy but keeps tax options open
UK's Healey says banks are key to economy but keeps tax options open
Image for Analysis-For Chinese automakers, the road to survival runs through Europe
Analysis-For Chinese automakers, the road to survival runs through Europe
Image for BoE to raise rates to 4% in November, but economists narrowly expect hold from there
BoE to raise rates to 4% in November, but economists narrowly expect hold from there
Image for Cartier-owner Richemont in talks to join bid for diamond giant De Beers, source says
Cartier-owner Richemont in talks to join bid for diamond giant De Beers, source says
View All Finance Posts