Corporate Cash Is Only Useful When the Business Can Access It

A company can report a substantial cash balance and still struggle to pay an urgent bill. The money may sit in the wrong legal entity, require a transfer that misses a payment deadline or depend on a banking channel that is temporarily unavailable. Liquidity management therefore requires a practical…

A company can report a substantial cash balance and still struggle to pay an urgent bill. The money may sit in the wrong legal entity, require a transfer that misses a payment deadline or depend on a banking channel that is temporarily unavailable. Liquidity management therefore requires a practical assessment of access, alongside the amount of cash reported.

For corporate treasury teams, this means examining the full route from a recorded balance to a completed payment. Bank exposure, account permissions, settlement timing and internal approvals all affect whether money can be used when needed. A headline cash figure cannot explain those dependencies on its own.

The distinction is particularly relevant when evaluating banking concentration. Consolidating business with one provider can simplify administration and improve visibility. It can also concentrate operational access and counterparty exposure. The objective is to understand that trade-off and establish workable contingency arrangements, rather than assume that either concentration or diversification is always preferable.

Bank liquidity lessons have a corporate counterpart

The Basel Committee's 2024 progress report on the 2023 banking turmoil examined deposit outflows and other liquidity risk factors. Those findings concern banks and their supervision. For corporate depositors, they provide a reason to consider how dependence on a banking relationship could affect business continuity.

A company should distinguish the risk of losing money from the risk of losing timely access to it. The first concerns credit exposure and applicable protection. The second can arise from an operational interruption even when the institution remains financially sound. Different controls are needed because the causes and consequences differ.

For example, a hypothetical company might have adequate funds but be unable to transmit its payroll file through its usual bank portal. Another might have functioning payment systems but insufficient immediately accessible money outside one institution. Both have a cash access problem, although the remedy would not be the same.

This distinction helps prevent an incomplete response. Moving balances among providers may reduce one concentration while leaving all payment instructions dependent on the same internal system. A credible treasury assessment follows both the money and the process used to move it.

Deposit protection needs precise interpretation

Deposit insurance can reduce exposure within the rules of the relevant jurisdiction, but its limits and eligibility conditions matter. Account labels, business structures and multiple banking brands do not automatically create separate protection. Treasury teams need to understand the legal institution and ownership category that determine coverage.

In the United States, the FDIC's Your Insured Deposits explanation states the standard limit as $250,000 per depositor, per insured bank, for each account ownership category. It also explains that a corporation's operating and reserve accounts at the same bank are aggregated for coverage. These are US rules and should not be applied to other jurisdictions.

For a business holding balances well above a local insurance limit, protection is only one part of counterparty management. The company also needs a policy for assessing institutions, setting exposure limits and dealing with exceptions. No simple balance threshold can replace an understanding of the applicable scheme.

Using an intermediary or automated arrangement introduces additional questions about where the funds are held and how ownership is recorded. A product description should be checked against the underlying terms. Treasury reporting should make those arrangements visible rather than treating every balance shown on a platform as an identical bank deposit.

Diversification must be operationally usable

Opening a second bank account is relatively easy compared with making it a dependable backup. The company may need payment permissions, beneficiary records, tested file formats and staff who understand the process. An account that has never handled a meaningful transaction may not be ready for an urgent changeover.

The backup arrangement also needs funding. A treasury team cannot rely on transferring money from an unavailable institution to activate its alternative. The required accessible balance depends on the obligations that must be met and the disruption period being considered.

There is no universal number of banks that suits every organisation. A small domestic business and a multinational with several currencies face different administrative burdens and exposures. Maintaining too many relationships can fragment visibility, increase fees and create dormant access rights that are difficult to monitor.

A proportionate approach focuses on the critical payments and plausible points of failure. It asks whether an alternative route can complete those payments within the required time, using funds and authorisations that remain available under the scenario being tested.

Cash should be organised by purpose and timing

Not every balance needs the same degree of immediate access. Money required for near-term payments has a different role from a reserve intended for a planned purchase several months away. Treasury policy becomes clearer when the intended use of funds informs where and how they are held.

This does not require a rigid structure that ignores changing business conditions. Forecasts should allow for uncertainty, particularly where collections or large payments are volatile. The purpose is to avoid assuming that money committed to a future obligation is freely available for every other use.

Access timing matters at a detailed level. A product described as liquid may still have dealing deadlines, settlement requirements or operational procedures that do not match a company's payment cycle. A balance available tomorrow morning cannot meet an obligation due this afternoon.

Currency adds another dimension. Consolidated reporting can make balances look interchangeable when the business must pay in a specific currency. Conversion, settlement and local banking arrangements can affect usability. These practical constraints belong in the liquidity view even when the accounting presentation groups balances together.

Money market funds require a separate assessment

Money market funds can be relevant to corporate cash policies, but they are investments with their own characteristics. They should not be described as identical to insured bank deposits. The relevant analysis includes portfolio exposure, dealing arrangements, fees and the rules applying to the particular fund.

The US Securities and Exchange Commission's money market fund investor bulletin explains that these funds are not FDIC insured and can lose value. It also describes liquidity fees and circumstances in which a fund may permanently suspend redemptions and liquidate. The applicable arrangements vary by fund type.

The point for corporate treasury is to read the product terms in relation to the company's needs. A familiar category name does not establish that an investment can always provide the required amount at the required time. Nor does a competitive yield establish suitability for money needed for an imminent obligation.

Any assessment should use current documentation and the company's approved policy. Comparing cash options without considering access and risk can make a modest difference in yield appear more important than a potentially material difference in usability.

Forecasts need a view of disruption

A cash forecast usually begins with expected receipts and payments. A resilience assessment asks what happens when those expectations change at the same time as access becomes harder. The combination matters because businesses may otherwise assume that every source of cash remains available when another fails.

A hypothetical scenario might combine slower customer collections with a temporary payment-channel outage. Another could examine a large unexpected supplier payment while a key signatory is unavailable. These are illustrative exercises, not predictions about a particular company or bank.

The forecast should distinguish balances that can be used immediately from those requiring further action. It should also identify which entity owns the funds and which obligations that entity must meet. Group cash may not be freely transferable because of contractual, legal or operational restrictions.

Stress assumptions need explanation. Excessively mild assumptions can conceal a weakness, while implausibly severe combinations can produce little decision-useful information. The aim is to identify the conditions under which a payment shortfall would occur and the actions that could realistically prevent it.

A funding plan has to work in practice

US banking agencies' July 2023 update on liquidity risks and contingency planning emphasised operational readiness for contingency funding. The guidance applies to supervised depository institutions, including their use of central bank facilities. It does not give ordinary companies access to those facilities.

The broader operational lesson can nevertheless inform corporate practice: a source of funding should not be counted as immediately usable without understanding the steps required to obtain it. For a business, those steps may involve contractual conditions, authorised approvals or documentation under a credit agreement.

A committed facility still needs careful interpretation of its terms. Treasury teams should understand availability, drawdown procedures and the conditions that apply. An informal expectation that a lender will provide additional support is different from a documented arrangement.

Contingency planning should also identify decision rights. During an interruption, staff need to know who can authorise transfers, contact providers and approve temporary changes. Clear authority can speed the response while preserving controls against incorrect or fraudulent payments.

Operational controls remain central

The Bank of England's 2024 discussion of operational resilience explains the UK framework's focus on important business services, impact tolerances and scenario testing. Its requirements apply to the relevant regulated firms and infrastructures. Corporate treasury teams can draw an analytical lesson from the service perspective without treating themselves as automatically subject to the same rules.

For a company, the service might be paying employees accurately and on time. Assessing that outcome reveals dependencies on bank connectivity, internal systems, data quality and approved signatories. Looking only at account balances would miss several ways the service could fail.

Emergency procedures need appropriate security. A rushed change to payment details or an unexpected instruction to move funds can create fraud exposure. Continuity plans should explain how urgent requests are verified and how temporary actions are recorded and reconciled.

Periodic small transactions through backup arrangements can provide more useful evidence than a policy statement alone. Tests should be proportionate, authorised and designed to confirm a defined capability. Their results should feed into the next review of access rights, procedures and cash allocations.

Reports should distinguish ownership from visibility

Treasury technology can improve visibility without changing the legal availability of funds. A dashboard may display balances across several subsidiaries, but the parent company does not automatically have an unrestricted right to use every balance. Report design should preserve that distinction.

The same applies to a cash pooling arrangement. Its usefulness depends on the structure, participating entities and governing terms. Management should understand what transfers occur automatically, which balances remain separate and what happens if the normal mechanism is interrupted. A consolidated view is most useful when it explains those conditions rather than concealing them.

Exceptions also deserve explicit reporting. A temporary balance above an approved bank limit may result from a large customer receipt or a planned acquisition. Recording its purpose, owner and expected duration allows management to assess the exposure. Repeatedly extending an exception without review can turn a temporary arrangement into an unmanaged policy change.

The quality of treasury reporting therefore depends on definitions as much as speed. A timely number labelled available cash should have a clear meaning that finance, operations and senior management share. Otherwise, faster reporting can simply accelerate decisions based on different assumptions about the same funds.

Common questions about corporate cash access

Is a large cash balance proof of strong liquidity

It is relevant evidence, but the company also needs to know where the funds are held, whether they are restricted and how quickly they can meet actual obligations. Liquidity is assessed against payment needs and access conditions, not a balance in isolation.

Should treasury prioritise yield or access

The appropriate balance depends on the purpose of the money and the approved risk policy. Funds required for immediate obligations need dependable availability. Other balances may support different choices, provided their risks and settlement terms are understood.

Corporate cash management is most effective when reported resources connect clearly to executable payments. That requires sensible counterparty limits, realistic forecasts and tested alternatives. The result is a more useful definition of financial flexibility: money that the right entity can access through a functioning process when the business needs it.

Editorial note: This article provides general information and analysis. It is not investment, legal or treasury advice. Deposit protection and product terms depend on jurisdiction, institution and account structure.

References

Basel Committee on Banking Supervision — The 2023 banking turmoil and liquidity risk a progress report — October 2024

https://www.bis.org/publications/2023-banking-turmoil-and-liquidity-risk-progress-report

FDIC — Your Insured Deposits

https://www.fdic.gov/resources/deposit-insurance/brochures/insured-deposits

US SEC Investor.gov — Money Market Funds Investor Bulletin

https://www.investor.gov/introduction-investing/general-resources/news-alerts/alerts-bulletins/investor-bulletins/updated-12

Federal Reserve FDIC NCUA and OCC — Agencies update guidance on liquidity risks and contingency planning — 28 July 2023

https://www.federalreserve.gov/newsevents/pressreleases/bcreg20230728a.htm

Bank of England — The FPC macroprudential approach to operational resilience — March 2024

https://www.bankofengland.co.uk/financial-stability-in-focus/2024/march-2024

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