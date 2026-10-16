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Russia talks up refinery attack as Trump blames Ukraine for expensive fuel - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Russia talks up refinery attack as Trump blames Ukraine for expensive fuel

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 16, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: October 16, 2026

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Russia Broadcasts Refinery Strike; Trump Blames Ukraine for Fuel Price Surge

Russian Refinery Attack and Global Political Reactions

Russia Acknowledges Ukrainian Drone Strike

MOSCOW, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Russia has publicly acknowledged a Ukrainian drone strike on a major oil refinery this week and broadcast images on state media, breaking with its usual practice in order to highlight an attack that US President Donald Trump has branded a "disgrace".

Ukraine has frequently struck Russian oil refineries in attacks that officials typically describe as hits on "industrial enterprises".

Details of the Ryazan Refinery Attack

But the target of Thursday's attack in Ryazan was immediately identified by the regional governor as the refinery, one of Russia's largest. For the first time since the start of the war, state TV showed the aftermath of a refinery attack.

In a brief report, the Rossiya-24 channel showed the Ryazan plant, southeast of Moscow, with a relatively small plume of black smoke rising from the site. No fire was visible.

Political Implications and Trump’s Response

Energy Ceasefire and Ongoing Strikes

Russia is keen to play up the incident, which took place four days after Trump announced an energy ceasefire between Moscow and Kyiv that neither side confirmed.

Ukraine says it paused such attacks for three days in deference to Trump but resumed them because Russia was continuing to pound its thermal power plants and other energy infrastructure.

Fuel Prices and US Political Pressure

Record Diesel Prices

Trump is under pressure to lower fuel prices, with his Republicans facing midterm elections in less than three weeks. Prices for diesel have reached record highs since he launched a war against Iran in February, though Trump says it is the Ukrainian attacks on Russian refineries that are driving up global prices.

Trump’s Warnings and Statements

Trump said at the weekend that such attacks by Kyiv had "damn well better stop". In an interview broadcast on Thursday, he said Ukraine's resumption of strikes was a "disgrace".

International Relations and Future Outlook

Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin announced last week a deal on Russian diesel exports to US and global markets in order to bring down prices.

Ukraine and its allies are concerned that Trump, who has tried without success to end the 4-1/2-year war, is swinging back towards favouring Moscow, plunging relations with Zelenskiy to their lowest point since he berated the Ukrainian leader in the Oval Office in February 2025. He said at the weekend that Ukraine needed a new president.

Putin said on Thursday that recent Ukrainian strikes on Russian oil refineries had not caused significant damage and vowed that Moscow would respond.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Mark Trevelyan and Ros Russell)

Key Takeaways

  • Russia broke its usual silence by broadcasting state TV images of the Oct 15 drone strike on the Ryazan refinery, a major facility southeast of Moscow—signaling Moscow aims to underscore Ukraine’s targeting of energy infrastructure (investing.com)
  • President Trump has consistently blamed Ukraine’s refinery strikes—not the ongoing war in Iran—for record‑high diesel and gasoline prices in the U.S., calling the attacks a “disgrace” in a Newsmax interview aired Oct 15 (marketscreener.com)
  • Trump struck a deal with Putin to lift U.S. sanctions and allow Russian diesel exports—over 300,000 tons immediately and more in following months—to ease fuel prices ahead of the November 3 midterms, though analysts warn the volumes are small relative to U.S. demand (marketscreener.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened at the Ryazan oil refinery in Russia?
A Ukrainian drone strike targeted the Ryazan oil refinery, causing a visible plume of smoke, which Russia publicly acknowledged and broadcast for the first time.
Why did Russia highlight the refinery attack in state media?
Russia broadcast the refinery attack to emphasize the incident and counter claims amid international scrutiny and rising fuel prices.
How is the refinery attack affecting global fuel prices?
US President Trump claims Ukrainian attacks on Russian refineries are raising global fuel prices, while diesel prices have reached record highs.
What is Trump's position regarding Ukraine's strikes on Russian energy infrastructure?
Trump has publicly called for Ukraine to stop attacks on Russian refineries, labeling the resumption as a “disgrace” and linking the actions to higher fuel prices.
How have Ukraine and Russia responded to the ongoing energy conflict?
Ukraine briefly paused attacks at Trump's request but resumed them after continued Russian strikes on its infrastructure; Russia vowed to respond to refinery attacks.

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