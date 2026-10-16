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IMF expects at least one more 25 bps ECB rate hike in 2026 - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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IMF expects at least one more 25 bps ECB rate hike in 2026

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 16, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 16, 2026

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IMF Projects Further 25 Basis Point ECB Rate Hike Likely in 2026 Amid Inflation

IMF Forecasts and ECB Rate Hike Outlook

ECB's Recent Rate Hikes in Response to Inflation

BANGKOK, Oct 16 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank is likely to raise interest rates by 25 basis points at least one more time this year to fight high inflation, the International Monetary Fund said on Friday in its regular forecast report for Europe.

The ECB has already raised rates by 25 bps in both June and in September to counter rising inflation caused by the surge in energy prices as a result of the US-Israeli war on Iran.

IMF Analysis and Projections for 2026

"IMF analysis shows that at least one further 25 bps increase in policy rates in 2026 will be required to ensure that core inflation remains well contained," the IMF said.

Policy Recommendations Beyond 2026

"While policy beyond 2026 should evolve based on incoming data, further tightening is likely to be warranted to ensure that inflation returns to target in 2028," it said.

Fiscal Support and Disinflation Concerns

"Fiscal support to mitigate the effects of higher energy prices, if not carefully calibrated, could undermine disinflation efforts," the report said.

(Reporting by Jan Strupczewski; Editing by John Mair)

Key Takeaways

  • IMF baseline calls for a further 25 bps ECB policy rate rise in 2026, bringing the total to around 50 bps for the year, to anchor medium‑term inflation expectations and counter energy‑driven price pressures (elibrary.imf.org).
  • ECB has already delivered two 25 bps hikes in June and September 2026 in response to sustained inflation above target, driven by energy cost shock from the Middle East conflict (ecb.europa.eu).
  • IMF warns that fiscal interventions to mitigate energy costs must be carefully targeted to avoid undermining disinflation, and notes that further ECB tightening beyond 2026 may be required depending on incoming data to ensure inflation returns to target by 2028 (elibrary.imf.org).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why does the IMF expect another ECB rate hike in 2026?
The IMF believes a further 25 bps increase will be needed in 2026 to keep core inflation contained due to persistent inflation pressures.
How many times has the ECB raised rates recently?
The European Central Bank has already raised rates by 25 basis points in both June and September.
What is the IMF's outlook for ECB policy after 2026?
The IMF suggests ECB policy beyond 2026 should depend on new data, but expects more tightening may be necessary to hit inflation targets by 2028.
What does the IMF say about fiscal support and inflation?
The IMF warns that poorly calibrated fiscal support to offset higher energy prices could undermine efforts to reduce inflation.

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