GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
JPMorgan appoints Eleni Skoura as Chase Germany head, memo says - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

JPMorgan appoints Eleni Skoura as Chase Germany head, memo says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 8, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 8, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking management European Markets leadership

Eleni Skoura Appointed as New Head of Chase Germany to Drive Expansion

Leadership Transition and Strategic Expansion at Chase Germany

Oct 8 (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase has appointed Eleni Skoura as head of its Chase business in Germany, succeeding Daniel Llano Manibardo, according to a memo seen by Reuters on Thursday.

Skoura will assume the role on January 1 and report to Manibardo, who will take over as CEO of the bank's international consumer banking division at the beginning of next year, the memo said.

Background and Experience of Eleni Skoura

Here are some more details:

Professional Experience

• Skoura previously served as head of retail banking at ING Romania and has more than two decades of international banking experience, including senior roles at Garanti Bank and Piraeus Bank, the memo said.

Role and Responsibilities

• She will oversee Chase's continued expansion in Germany, including the rollout of a new product portfolio.

Daniel Llano Manibardo’s New Role

Expansion into European Markets

• Manibardo will oversee expansion into additional European markets and remain on the management board of J.P. Morgan SE, the bank's Frankfurt-based European entity that operates Chase in Germany.

International Consumer Banking Division

• The international consumer banking division includes Chase-branded digital retail banking businesses in Germany and the UK, as well as digital wealth manager J.P. Morgan Personal Investing in the UK.

Upcoming Financial Results

• JPMorgan is scheduled to report its third-quarter results next week.

(Reporting by Nupur Anand in New York and Prakhar Srivastava in Bengaluru; Editing by Tasim Zahid)

Key Takeaways

  • Eleni Skoura brings over 20 years of international retail banking experience—including senior roles at ING Romania, Garanti Bank and Piraeus Bank—and holds leadership roles previously within JPMorgan’s Daily Banking & Rewards Germany unit (de.linkedin.com).
  • She will oversee the rollout of the Chase digital retail bank in Germany—launched in Q2 2026—as part of JPMorgan’s broader European expansion via its International Consumer Banking line of business (breakingviews.com).
  • Daniel Llano Manibardo transitions to lead the International Consumer Banking division and will remain on the management board of J.P. Morgan SE, which operates Chase in Germany (onvista.de)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is the new head of Chase Germany?
Eleni Skoura has been appointed as the new head of Chase Germany, effective January 1.
Who did Eleni Skoura replace as head of Chase Germany?
She replaces Daniel Llano Manibardo, who will become CEO of JPMorgan's international consumer banking division.
What is Eleni Skoura’s professional background?
Eleni Skoura previously served as head of retail banking at ING Romania and held senior roles at Garanti Bank and Piraeus Bank.
What will Eleni Skoura oversee in her new role?
She will oversee Chase’s continued expansion in Germany, including the rollout of a new product portfolio.
What markets is JPMorgan’s international consumer banking division focused on?
The division focuses on Chase-branded digital retail banking in Germany and the UK, as well as wealth management in the UK.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for UK-backed group issues private lenders' debt rework guide ahead of IMF World Bank meetings

UK-backed group issues private lenders' debt rework guide ahead of IMF World Bank meetings

Image for Starbucks has explored Chipotle takeover, FT reports

Starbucks has explored Chipotle takeover, FT reports

Image for Shell partially restarts Pearl gas-to-liquids plant in Qatar

Shell partially restarts Pearl gas-to-liquids plant in Qatar

Image for UK announces new round of Russia sanctions targeting financial services, 'shadow fleet'

UK announces new round of Russia sanctions targeting financial services, 'shadow fleet'

Image for UK PM Burnham says he is open to Germany joining GCAP fighter programme

UK PM Burnham says he is open to Germany joining GCAP fighter programme

Image for Italy to host NATO nuclear exercise Steadfast Noon next week

Italy to host NATO nuclear exercise Steadfast Noon next week

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Audi plant facing closure needs 'viable' solutions, CEO tells workers
Audi plant facing closure needs 'viable' solutions, CEO tells workers
Image for Plane billows smoke at Riyadh airport as Houthis escalate attacks
Plane billows smoke at Riyadh airport as Houthis escalate attacks
Image for UK court refuses permission to appeal in diesel emissions lawsuits against carmakers
UK court refuses permission to appeal in diesel emissions lawsuits against carmakers
Image for Lufthansa, Air India suspend flights to Riyadh after Houthi attacks
Lufthansa, Air India suspend flights to Riyadh after Houthi attacks
Image for Bank of England's Bailey says credible budget policy is needed more than ever
Bank of England's Bailey says credible budget policy is needed more than ever
Image for Denmark says Russia has attempted acts of sabotage against its defence firms
Denmark says Russia has attempted acts of sabotage against its defence firms
Image for Genre-defying Canadian poet Anne Carson wins 2026 Nobel Prize in Literature
Genre-defying Canadian poet Anne Carson wins 2026 Nobel Prize in Literature
Image for Dollar dips as European yields pull back from highs
Dollar dips as European yields pull back from highs
Image for Russia says checks following Siberian plague lab death are complete
Russia says checks following Siberian plague lab death are complete
Image for Italy foreign ministry says it has come under cyber attack
Italy foreign ministry says it has come under cyber attack
Image for German government raises growth forecasts for 2026 and 2027
German government raises growth forecasts for 2026 and 2027
Image for Spanish government to press on with tighter data centre rules before election
Spanish government to press on with tighter data centre rules before election
View All Finance Posts