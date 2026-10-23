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Holcim increases earnings guidance after Q3 profit beats forecasts - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Holcim increases earnings guidance after Q3 profit beats forecasts

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 23, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 23, 2026

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Holcim Raises Earnings Guidance for 2023 After Strong Q3 Results

Holcim's Q3 2023 Financial Performance and Upgraded Outlook

Strong Quarterly Results Surpass Expectations

ZURICH, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Holcim upgraded its full-year earnings guidance on Friday after the building materials company reported better-than-expected quarterly sales and profit. 

The Swiss cement maker posted recurring operating profit that rose 17% to 976 million Swiss francs ($1.19 billion) for the three months to the end of September, beating analyst forecasts for 949 million francs in a company-gathered consensus.

Sales Growth and Analyst Forecasts

Sales rose to 4.66 billion francs, Holcim said, beating forecasts for 4.59 billion francs.

Upgraded Full-Year Earnings Guidance

New Profit Expectations

As a result, Holcim increased its full-year earnings guidance, saying it now expected its recurring operating profit to increase by 10-12%, up from its previous outlook for a 10% increase.

CEO Statement on Performance Drivers

"In the first nine months of the year, we achieved strong profitable growth with an industry-leading recurring EBIT margin thanks to increased customer demand for our high-value offering, strict cost discipline and operational excellence," said CEO Miljan Gutovic.

Additional Information

Exchange Rate and Reporting Credits

($1 = 0.8209 Swiss francs)

(Reporting by John RevillEditing by Ludwig Burger)

Key Takeaways

  • Q3 recurring operating profit rose 17% to CHF 976 million, above the CHF 949 million analyst consensus, and sales reached CHF 4.66 billion, beating forecasts of CHF 4.59 billion.
  • Holcim upgraded its full‑year earnings guidance to expect recurring operating profit growth of 10–12%, up from its previous 10% increase forecast.
  • The company attributes its robust performance to increased demand for high‑value offerings, strict cost control, operational efficiency, and continued progress on its NextGen Growth 2030 strategy, including sustainable and circular solutions.

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What was Holcim's recurring operating profit in Q3?
Holcim's recurring operating profit rose 17% to 976 million Swiss francs in Q3.
Why did Holcim upgrade its full-year earnings guidance?
Holcim upgraded its full-year earnings guidance after stronger-than-expected Q3 profit and sales.
What is Holcim's new full-year earnings outlook?
Holcim now expects recurring operating profit to increase by 10-12% for the year.
What factors contributed to Holcim's earnings growth?
Earnings growth was driven by increased demand, high-value offerings, strict cost discipline, and operational excellence.

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