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German companies plan fewer job cuts as economy rebounds, Ifo says - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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German companies plan fewer job cuts as economy rebounds, Ifo says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 27, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 27, 2026

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German Job Cuts Slow as Economic Recovery Lifts Labour Market, Ifo Says

By Maria Martinez

Germany's Labour Market Trends and Economic Indicators

BERLIN, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Germany's nascent economic recovery is beginning to have a positive impact on the labour market, with job cuts slowing in August, according to a survey by the Ifo economic institute.

Ifo Employment Barometer and Labour Market Outlook

The Ifo employment barometer rose by 1.8 points to 94.8 points in August, the institute said on Thursday, reaching its highest level since May 2025.

Expert Commentary

"The labour market is showing a slight upward trend," said Ifo's Timo Wollmershaeuser. "Overall, however, jobs are still being cut."

Hope for Industry

HOPE FOR INDUSTRY

Business Climate and Sector Performance

The Ifo business climate index rose more than expected in August, data showed on Tuesday, following a stronger-than-expected rise in investor morale as well as stronger exports and industrial production in June.

Manufacturing Sector Developments

In manufacturing, job cuts have lost momentum, with Ifo's employment barometer climbing to its highest level since March 2024.

Sector-Specific Trends

Although the majority of sectors continue to focus on cuts, positive exceptions are manufacturers of data processing equipment, electronic and optical products, as well as the food industry.

Trade, Construction, and Services Employment

Although the employment barometer improved in trade, plans to cut staff continue to predominate, while in construction and services, the number of employees should remain constant.

Upcoming Labour Market Data

Labour market data for August will be released on Friday. Economists polled by Reuters expect the unemployment rate to remain unchanged at 6.4%.

(Reporting by Maria Martinez, Editing by Miranda Murray)

Key Takeaways

  • The ifo Employment Barometer rose to 94.8 points in August (from 93.0 in July), the highest reading since May 2025, signaling fewer planned layoffs.(ifo.de)
  • Manufacturing saw a marked slowdown in job-cutting momentum, reaching its highest barometer level since March 2024; data processing, electronic and optical equipment producers, and the food industry are expecting employment increases.(ifo.de)
  • Overall economic sentiment is strengthening: the Ifo Business Climate Index rose to 88.8 in August (from 86.7 in July), reflecting growing business optimism supported by better-than-expected GDP growth (+0.3% in Q2 2026) and stronger exports.(ifo.de)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What does the Ifo survey reveal about job cuts in Germany?
The Ifo survey shows that job cuts in Germany have slowed in August as the economy begins to recover.
Which sectors are seeing fewer job cuts in Germany?
Manufacturers of data processing equipment, electronic and optical products, and the food industry are seeing fewer job cuts.
What is the current level of the Ifo employment barometer?
The Ifo employment barometer rose by 1.8 points to 94.8 in August, the highest since May 2025.
When will official labour market data for August be released?
Labour market data for August will be released on Friday.
What is the expected unemployment rate in Germany for August?
Economists expect the unemployment rate in Germany to remain unchanged at 6.4% for August.

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