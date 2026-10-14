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Finance

Recruiter Robert Walters returns to net fee growth on UK strength

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 14, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 14, 2026

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Robert Walters Returns to Net Fee Growth, Driven by Robust UK Performance

Third Quarter Financial Performance Overview

Oct 14 (Reuters) - British recruitment firm Robert Walters returned to net fee growth in the third quarter on Wednesday, after more than three years of decline, as cost cuts and stronger UK performance offset weakness in some European markets. 

Net Fee Growth Details

• Net fees rose 1% at constant currency in the quarter ended September, following 13 consecutive quarters of decline

Regional Performance Breakdown

United Kingdom

• Net fees rose rose 10% in the UK, on continued strength in permanent hiring. While net fees in Asia Pacific region, its largest market, was flat in the quarter

Europe

• Northern Europe remained challenging, with net fees in France down 8% and the Netherlands down 9%

Asia Pacific

• Net fees in Asia Pacific region, its largest market, was flat in the quarter

Outlook and Industry Comparison

• The company said it expects full year results to be at least in line with market expectations

• Rival, Michael Page also returned to profit growth after four years of declines on strong hiring across US construction and Asian markets on Tuesday

(Reporting by Nithyashree R B in Bengaluru; Editing by Ronojoy Mazumdar)

Key Takeaways

  • Group net fees up 1% on constant currency after 13 quarters of decline, boosted by cost cuts and UK strength
  • UK net fees rose 10%, powered by permanent hiring; Asia Pacific flat, while France and the Netherlands saw declines of 8% and 9% respectively
  • The company expects full‑year results to meet or exceed market expectations; rival Michael Page also returned to profit growth

Frequently Asked Questions

What led to Robert Walters' return to net fee growth?
Cost cuts and a stronger performance in the UK market helped Robert Walters achieve net fee growth after over three years of decline.
How did Robert Walters perform in the UK during Q3?
Robert Walters saw net fees rise by 10% in the UK during the third quarter, driven by continued strength in permanent hiring.
Which regions remained challenging for Robert Walters?
Northern Europe was challenging, with net fees declining by 8% in France and 9% in the Netherlands.
What were the results for the Asia Pacific region?
Net fees in the Asia Pacific region, the company’s largest market, remained flat in the quarter.
What are Robert Walters' expectations for the full year?
Robert Walters expects its full year results to at least meet current market expectations.

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