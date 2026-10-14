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Bank of England's Pill says he's sceptical about market pricing four rate hikes - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Bank of England's Pill says he's sceptical about market pricing four rate hikes

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 14, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: October 14, 2026

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BoE Economist Huw Pill Questions Market Expectations for Four Rate Hikes

Market Reactions and BoE Policy Outlook

Huw Pill’s Scepticism on Rate Hike Projections

Oct 14 (Reuters) - Bank of England Chief Economist Huw Pill, who has voted for a quarter-point interest rate hike in recent months, said on Wednesday he was more sceptical about market pricing of four increases to borrowing costs by the BoE over the next year.

"Is it obvious that we will need to move, follow market pricing to four 25 basis-point hikes and so forth? So there, I would be a little bit more sceptical," Pill said during an event organised by Citi on the sidelines of the semi-annual meetings of the International Monetary Fund in Bangkok.

"I think it is important we get ourselves in the right position. I think we have some work to do there. I think that is something that probably is increasingly obvious now. But is four hikes appropriate over the next year?"

Monetary Policy Committee Divisions

Recent Voting Patterns

While Pill and two other Monetary Policy Committee members voted to raise rates in September, a majority on the MPC ​including Governor Andrew Bailey preferred no ⁠change pending clearer signs of the impact of the Iran war on inflation.

Potential Impact of Geopolitical Conflict

However, several policymakers ​warned rates might have to go up if the conflict continues. On Tuesday Bailey repeated his view that pressure on broader inflation had so far been subdued, "but the longer this goes on, the harder it gets."

Market Expectations and Inflation Risks

Investor Sentiment

Investors are pricing the chance of a quarter-point rate hike by the MPC at its next meeting in November as a near certainty followed by three more increases by September 2027.

Shifting Views Within the MPC

Pill said on Wednesday that the difference of views on the MPC had narrowed given the continued conflict in the Gulf.

Inflationary Pressures and Wage Growth

"It's clearer that the implications of that are inflationary for the UK in a more persistent way, and I think it's clearer that there is a risk of some self-sustaining momentum taking hold," he said.

Pill said a slowdown in pay increases in Britain was a positive development for the inflation outlook but it remained "at best" at the upper levels of the pace of growth that is consistent with the BoE's 2% inflation target.

(Writing by William Schomberg, editing by Sam Tabahriti and Andy Bruce)

Key Takeaways

  • Huw Pill questioned whether four 25 bps increases by the Bank of England over the coming year are “obvious” or justified, suggesting a more measured path ahead (marketscreener.com)
  • Although Pill voted for a rate hike in September, the MPC majority—including Governor Bailey—chose to hold off pending clearer signs of inflationary pressure from the Iran war and energy shocks (marketscreener.com)
  • Pill acknowledged that UK wage growth slowing is encouraging, but underlying inflation remains stubbornly high, reinforcing the need for careful positioning rather than aggressive tightening (marketscreener.com)

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Huw Pill sceptical about four Bank of England rate hikes?
Huw Pill questions whether four 25 basis-point hikes are necessary, citing uncertainty in market pricing and the need for further assessment of inflation impacts.
What are the current views within the Bank of England's Monetary Policy Committee?
The MPC is divided, with some members favoring rate hikes and others, including Governor Andrew Bailey, preferring to wait for clearer inflation data.
How is the ongoing conflict in the Gulf affecting the BoE's policy outlook?
The conflict is seen as inflationary for the UK and increases the risk of persistent inflation, influencing monetary policy discussions.
What positive economic development did Pill mention regarding inflation?
Huw Pill highlighted a slowdown in pay increases in Britain as positive for the inflation outlook, although wage growth remains high.
How many rate hikes are investors currently pricing in for the Bank of England?
Investors almost certain a rate hike at the next MPC meeting and anticipate three more by September 2027.

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