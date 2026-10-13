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Delaware jury awards Qualcomm $2 in damages, finds Arm breached license agreement - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Delaware jury awards Qualcomm $2 in damages, finds Arm breached license agreement

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 13, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: October 13, 2026

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Delaware Jury Awards Qualcomm $2 in Damages in Arm License Dispute

Overview of the Arm-Qualcomm Legal Dispute

Jury Findings and Damages Awarded

WILMINGTON, Delaware, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Chip technology supplier Arm Holdings breached a licensing agreement with Qualcomm and intentionally interfered with the chipmaker's business relationship with Meta Platforms, a Delaware jury found on Tuesday.

Nominal Damages and Market Reaction

• The federal jury awarded Qualcomm nominal damages of just $2 from Arm, according to court records.

• Shares of Arm were down 1% following the verdict, while shares of Qualcomm rose 1%.

Background and Trial Details

• The verdict followed a five-day trial last week, the second in two years between the companies that highlighted the deterioration of their business relationship after SoftBank Group acquired control of Arm in 2016 and Arm shifted from licensing the technology needed to make chips to selling chips of its own.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Anhata Rooprai in Bengaluru; Editing by Jonathan Ananda, Franklin Paul and David Gaffen)

Key Takeaways

  • The $2 award signals the breach was symbolic—damages were nominal despite jury finding wrongdoing.
  • Shares moved modestly: Arm’s stock fell ~1%, Qualcomm’s climbed ~1% on verdict news.
  • The trial reflects ongoing tensions since SoftBank’s 2016 acquisition and Arm’s strategic shift to chipmaking.

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What did the Delaware jury decide in the Qualcomm vs. Arm case?
The jury found that Arm Holdings breached its license agreement with Qualcomm and interfered with Qualcomm's business relationship with Meta Platforms.
How much in damages was Qualcomm awarded?
Qualcomm was awarded nominal damages of $2 by the Delaware jury.
How did the verdict affect Arm and Qualcomm's share prices?
Following the verdict, Arm's shares fell by 1% while Qualcomm's shares rose by 1%.
What was the main issue in the dispute between Qualcomm and Arm?
The dispute centered on Arm shifting its business model from licensing chip technology to selling chips directly, which affected its relationship with Qualcomm.

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