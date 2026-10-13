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AI limiting European workers' bargaining power, ECB's Lane says - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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AI limiting European workers' bargaining power, ECB's Lane says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 13, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: October 13, 2026

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Finance Banking Markets Artificial Intelligence monetary policy

ECB’s Lane: AI Could Limit European Workers’ Wage Power and Tighten Finance

Impact of Artificial Intelligence on Wages and Financial Conditions in the Euro Zone

AI’s Influence on Wage Growth and Worker Bargaining Power

FRANKFURT, Oct 13 (Reuters) - The increased use of AI by euro zone companies could curb workers' ability to demand higher wages while heavy investment into the new technology may be materially tightening financing conditions, ECB chief economist Philip Lane said on Tuesday.

With inflation now running at nearly twice the ECB's 2% target on expensive energy, policymakers are searching for signs of second-round price effects, but have so far concluded there are none, especially in wage growth.

Muted Hiring Plans and Wage Growth Trends

While AI has not changed employment trends, hiring plans are muted and this limits workers' ability to demand compensation for high inflation, Lane said, offering a potential explanation for why wage growth is slowing, despite high inflation.

"The potential for AI to replace some types of workers may also weaken the bargaining power of workers, moderating wage growth and reducing the labour share in total income," Lane said in a speech in Dublin.

AI Investment and Tightening Financial Conditions

While Lane did not directly discuss current monetary policy, he said that companies around the globe are borrowing so heavily to fund AI that this is pushing up borrowing costs for everyone and tightening financing conditions by a rate that is now relevant for ECB policy.

Spillover Effects on Euro Area Bond Market

"The spillover to the euro area bond market means that the increase in long-term interest rates constitutes a material tightening of financial conditions for the euro area," Lane said. "This is a relevant factor for the ECB in determining the appropriate monetary policy stance."

Implications for ECB Policy

The comments are significant since the ECB has been raising interest rates to prevent inflation from getting embedded and tighter overall financing conditions could mean the ECB may need to do less to tame price growth, some economists say.

Long-Term Economic Impact of AI

AI could also have a relevant impact for the economy over the longer term, raising potential output and trend growth, which would increase the economy's potential 'speed limit,' Lane said.

Offsetting Demographic Challenges in Europe

"For Europe, the potential for AI to offset the economic impact of the projected trend decline in the working-age population is especially valuable," he said.

(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

Key Takeaways

  • AI adoption may dampen wage growth by reducing workers’ bargaining power and lowering the labour share of income amid high inflation and muted hiring plans.
  • Global heavy borrowing to fund AI is pushing up long‑term interest rates, materially tightening financing conditions for the euro area and affecting monetary policy.
  • Over the long term, AI could raise Europe’s potential output and offset demographic headwinds, though benefits depend on investment scale, productivity gains, and funding structure.

Frequently Asked Questions

How does AI affect European workers' bargaining power?
AI may reduce certain workers' bargaining power by replacing some job functions, limiting wage growth and the labour share in total income.
What impact does AI investment have on financing conditions?
Heavy borrowing for AI investments is increasing borrowing costs and tightening financing conditions across the euro area.
Why is wage growth muted despite high inflation in the euro zone?
Hiring plans are subdued, and AI’s presence may be limiting workers’ ability to negotiate higher compensation, slowing wage growth.
How is AI relevant for the ECB’s monetary policy decisions?
AI-driven financing conditions affect long-term interest rates, which may influence how much action the ECB needs to take to control inflation.
What long-term effects could AI have on Europe’s economy?
AI may boost potential output and help offset the economic impact of a declining working-age population in Europe.

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