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Polish satellite maker Creotech plans tenfold capacity boost, warns of Europe’s US rocket reliance

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 19, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: October 19, 2026

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Creotech Eyes Major Satellite Output Growth As Europe Faces Prolonged US Rocket Dependence

Creotech's Expansion Plans and Europe's Rocket Launch Challenges

By Stefan Gardawski and Marta Maciag

Creotech's Ambitious Production Goals

SOPOT, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Polish satellite maker Creotech Instruments plans to raise its production capacity by up to tenfold by 2029, CEO Grzegorz Brona said on Friday, while warning Europe would remain reliant on US rockets to put its satellites into orbit for years.

European Satellite Industry and Starlink Competition

Brona spoke with Reuters in Sopot two days after Ukraine said SpaceX had curbed its use of Starshield, the military-grade version of the Starlink satellite network. Shares of Eutelsat, widely seen as Europe's leading challenger to Starlink, jumped 23% on Wednesday and closed the week 28% higher.

Challenges in Launching European Satellites

Asked whether European industry could build an alternative to Starlink, Brona said the continent could produce thousands of satellites and still have no one to launch them.

"Launch vehicles are now becoming a means of political pressure on the European Union in the hands of (US President) Donald Trump's administration," he said.

Comparative Launch Statistics

Europe carried out 8 of the world's 324 orbital launches last year, against 193 by the US. Starlink alone accounted for more than 60% of active satellites, according to European Space Agency data.

Creotech's Approach to US Technology and Launch Dependence

Creotech, which does not build rockets, has kept US technology out of its satellites to avoid US arms export rules, under which Washington can block sales of a satellite containing even a small American part.

Yet it still relies on US rockets. SpaceX carried all four satellites Creotech built for Poland's MikroGlob military programme into orbit.

European Rocket Programmes and Future Prospects

"Of course, Europe is waking up," Brona said, pointing to new European rocket programmes including a German launcher, but added that building enough rockets would probably take a decade.

EU Satellite Constellation Initiatives

Separately, he said programmes for several large EU satellite constellations — fleets of spacecraft working as one system — were already under way, and that Creotech aimed to bid in their tenders.

Creotech's Factory Expansion and Future Plans

The satellite maker plans to open a factory in 2029 able to make 40 satellites a year of mixed types, or up to 100 of one model, compared with about 10 at its current plant.

Brona added Creotech would start opening subsidiaries in France and Germany in the coming weeks and was aiming to build 500-kg satellites by 2032.

Revenue Outlook and Contract Pipeline

Revenue for next year is secured, and the company will probably sign several more contracts within six months, Brona said.

(Writing by Rafal Nowak and Emmanuelle Serres in Gdansk;Additional reporting by Alicja Surdy; Editing by Milla Nissi-Prussak)

Key Takeaways

  • Creotech plans a factory by 2029 producing up to 40 mixed‑type satellites annually (or 100 of one model), up from about 10 now; will open French and German subsidiaries and target 500‑kg satellites by 2032.
  • Despite growing European launch programmes—like Ariane 6, Vega‑C upgrades, and the ESA’s European Launcher Challenge—Europe carried out only 8 of 324 orbital launches last year versus 193 by the U.S., underscoring continued reliance on U.S. rockets (e.g., SpaceX).
  • Europe is accelerating efforts toward launch autonomy, with contracts signed in August 2026 under the European Launcher Challenge (RFA One, Miura 5, Spectrum), substantial ESA funding (€4.4 billion) for next‑gen launchers, and the IRIS² satellite constellation planned to start launches in 2029.

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Creotech Instruments’ expansion plans?
Creotech plans to open a factory by 2029 capable of producing up to 100 satellites annually, a substantial increase from its current output.
Why is Europe reliant on US rockets for satellite launches?
Europe produces fewer launch vehicles compared to the US, making it dependent on US companies like SpaceX for satellite launches.
How is Creotech managing US technology in its satellites?
Creotech avoids US technology in its satellites to sidestep American arms export regulations but still relies on US rockets for launches.
What are Creotech’s future business goals?
Creotech aims to start subsidiaries in France and Germany, participate in EU satellite constellation programs, and build 500-kg satellites by 2032.
Is Creotech’s revenue secure for the near future?
Yes, revenue for the next year is secured and several new contracts are expected within six months.

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