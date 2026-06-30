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Police hunt fugitive after blast in Monaco wounds several

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on June 30, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: June 30, 2026

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Police Hunt Fugitive After Monaco Bomb Blast That Wounded Several Victims

Monaco Bombing Incident and Investigation

Details of the Attack

MONACO, June 29 (Reuters) - Police in Monaco and neighbouring France were searching on Tuesday for a man suspected of detonating a makeshift bomb in Monaco that wounded several people, a local official said, while French and Ukrainian media reported that a Ukrainian-born oligarch was the intended target.

Victims and Injuries

Two of the victims suffered life-threatening injuries from Monday evening's attack, Christophe Mirmand, minister of state of Monaco, told BFM TV.

Intended Target: Vadym Yermolaiev

BFM TV and Le Figaro newspaper said the target of the attack was Vadym Yermolaiev, who was a major real estate developer in Dnipro. He left Ukraine several years ago, renounced his Ukrainian citizenship and became a citizen of Cyprus. He was placed under Ukrainian sanctions in December 2023.

Response and Investigation Efforts

Emergency Services and Police Operation

French emergency services deployed to the scene to provide back up and a joint police operation was underway to track down the fugitive, France's interior ministry said.

Official Statements

"No event of this nature has ever happened in the Principality before," Mirmand told the French news channel.

Location and Method of Attack

The blast occurred shortly before 9 p.m. (1900 GMT) on Monday in the centre of Monaco, a tax-free microstate on the French Riviera known as a haven for billionaires and their luxury yachts.

French newspaper Le Figaro said video surveillance images showed a man dropping a backpack at the entrance of a residential building shortly before the explosion. 

BFM TV described the explosive device as a "parcel bomb", citing the principality's prosecutor general, while Prince Albert of Monaco described the attack as "an odious act."

Reporting

(Reporting by Manon Cruz and Layli Foroudi; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani and Sudip Kar-Gupta and Louise Heavens)

Key Takeaways

  • The explosion occurred shortly before 9 p.m. local time in a residential building near Monaco’s border with France; surveillance footage showed a suspect placing a backpack before fleeing into Beausoleil, France, triggering a joint police operation.
  • Among the wounded is Ukrainian-born real estate magnate Vadym Yermolaiev, now a Cypriot citizen, who was sanctioned by Kyiv in December 2023 for business ties in Russian‑occupied Crimea; both he and a woman are critically injured, while a 13-year-old boy is less severely hurt.
  • Monaco’s leadership described the attack as unprecedented and “odious,” with emergency services deployed and investigators attempting to determine if the victims were specifically targeted; the device reportedly contained bolts and buckshot, indicating an anti-personnel intent.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who was the suspected target of the Monaco bomb attack?
The suspected target was Vadym Yermolaiev, a Ukrainian-born oligarch and real estate developer.
How many people were wounded in the Monaco blast?
Several people were wounded, with two victims suffering life-threatening injuries.
What kind of device was used in the Monaco explosion?
The explosive device was described as a 'parcel bomb' placed in a backpack.
Where did the bomb blast occur in Monaco?
The blast occurred in the centre of Monaco, near a residential building.
Are authorities conducting a joint operation?
Yes, Monaco and French police have launched a joint operation to track down the fugitive.

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