GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
EU states revive plan to use frozen Russian assets for Ukraine, FT reports - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

EU states revive plan to use frozen Russian assets for Ukraine, FT reports

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 27, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: August 27, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets European Union Ukraine

EU States Push Brussels to Use Frozen Russian Assets for Ukraine Funding

EU Countries Urge Action on Russian Sovereign Assets

Coalition of States Calls for Renewed Efforts

Aug 27 (Reuters) - EU countries, including Sweden, the Netherlands, Spain and Poland, are urging Brussels to revive efforts to use immobilised Russian sovereign assets to fund Ukraine, the Financial Times reported on Thursday. 

Letter to the European Commission

A letter from a coalition of states to the European Commission will call on the EU's executive to restart work on plans to fund Ukraine using Russian central bank assets, the FT reported, citing four people briefed on the document.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Anusha Shah in Bengaluru; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Key Takeaways

  • A letter dated August 27, 2026, calls on the Commission to revisit using immobilised Russian sovereign assets to support Ukraine’s financial and defence needs (kyivindependent.com)
  • EU has already channelled windfall interest from frozen assets—€1.4 billion in early August and totaling €8 billion—to Ukraine via previous mechanisms (cyprus.representation.ec.europa.eu)
  • Previous attempts to use the assets were stalled due to concerns—especially from Belgium—over legal and financial risks, requiring risk‑sharing guarantees among EU member states (euractiv.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Which EU countries are involved in reviving the plan to use frozen Russian assets?
Sweden, the Netherlands, Spain, and Poland are urging Brussels to restart efforts.
What is the purpose of using frozen Russian assets according to the article?
The purpose is to fund Ukraine using immobilised Russian sovereign assets.
Who is being urged to take action on frozen Russian assets for Ukraine?
The European Commission is being urged by a coalition of EU states.
What source reported on the EU's revived plan?
The Financial Times reported on the plan, citing people familiar with the document.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Israel considers expelling British officials from post-war Gaza headquarters, FT reports

Israel considers expelling British officials from post-war Gaza headquarters, FT reports

Image for China drug regulator accepts Novo Nordisk's application for oral Wegovy

China drug regulator accepts Novo Nordisk's application for oral Wegovy

Image for SoftBank in talks to buy stake in 1X at $6 billion valuation, The Information reports

SoftBank in talks to buy stake in 1X at $6 billion valuation, The Information reports

Image for Oil extends losses on hopes for Middle East talks to ease supply woes

Oil extends losses on hopes for Middle East talks to ease supply woes

Image for Shein's Hong Kong IPO pricing values company at $26.5 billion, sources say

Shein's Hong Kong IPO pricing values company at $26.5 billion, sources say

Image for Dollar steady before Jackson Hole, yen little changed after BOJ's Himino speech

Dollar steady before Jackson Hole, yen little changed after BOJ's Himino speech

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Nepal rescuers hunt survivors of devastating flood; 162 dead
Nepal rescuers hunt survivors of devastating flood; 162 dead
Image for Asian stocks rise for third day as Nvidia beats
Asian stocks rise for third day as Nvidia beats
Image for UK's July auto output falls as weak exports and shutdowns weigh, industry data shows
UK's July auto output falls as weak exports and shutdowns weigh, industry data shows
Image for Boeing posts contract jobs in labor dispute's latest escalation
Boeing posts contract jobs in labor dispute's latest escalation
Image for OpenAI agents hacked Hugging Face in 700-strong swarm, tried to cover tracks, investigations find
OpenAI agents hacked Hugging Face in 700-strong swarm, tried to cover tracks, investigations find
Image for Nvidia forecasts quarterly revenue above estimates, shares rise
Nvidia forecasts quarterly revenue above estimates, shares rise
Image for British households able to use plug-in solar panels to help with energy costs
British households able to use plug-in solar panels to help with energy costs
Image for Trading Day: Hot inflation cools sentiment
Trading Day: Hot inflation cools sentiment
Image for Global equity index, bond yields edge up with focus on inflation and Middle East
Global equity index, bond yields edge up with focus on inflation and Middle East
Image for Meta agrees to pay $18 billion to settle US lawsuits over children's social media addiction
Meta agrees to pay $18 billion to settle US lawsuits over children's social media addiction
Image for Britain plans new Bank of England objective to support payments innovation
Britain plans new Bank of England objective to support payments innovation
Image for French security chief sees new threats after Leipzig drone attack
French security chief sees new threats after Leipzig drone attack
View All Finance Posts