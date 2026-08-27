EU States Push Brussels to Use Frozen Russian Assets for Ukraine Funding
EU Countries Urge Action on Russian Sovereign Assets
Coalition of States Calls for Renewed Efforts
Aug 27 (Reuters) - EU countries, including Sweden, the Netherlands, Spain and Poland, are urging Brussels to revive efforts to use immobilised Russian sovereign assets to fund Ukraine, the Financial Times reported on Thursday.
Letter to the European Commission
A letter from a coalition of states to the European Commission will call on the EU's executive to restart work on plans to fund Ukraine using Russian central bank assets, the FT reported, citing four people briefed on the document.
Reporting and Editorial Credits
(Reporting by Anusha Shah in Bengaluru; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)