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Palantir says it cannot shut off NATO AI system as Europeans fear US tech dependence - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Palantir says it cannot shut off NATO AI system as Europeans fear US tech dependence

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 22, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: October 22, 2026

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Palantir Reassures Europe: No Remote Shutdown on NATO AI System Amid Tech Fears

Palantir Addresses European Concerns Over Military AI System Control

By Andrew Gray

Background: Starlink Disruptions Spark Worries

BRUSSELS, Oct 22 (Reuters) - US software company Palantir sought to reassure Europeans that its military AI system used by NATO has no "kill switch", after disruptions to Ukraine's Starlink services heightened concerns about reliance on US tech firms.

Ukraine reported last week that its use of military-grade satellite service Starshield, which uses SpaceX's Starlink constellation, had been restricted so that terminals stopped working on fast-moving platforms, hampering tasks such as using interceptor drones to thwart Russian attacks.

US and Ukrainian officials and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk have offered conflicting explanations for the disruption. But Ukrainian and European officials said they suspected a political motive because the move came after US President Donald Trump demanded Ukraine stop hitting Russian oil refineries.

Those suspicions prompted fresh concern among European policymakers that the continent was too dependent on US defence technology that could be cut off, limiting its ability to defend itself.

Palantir’s Response to European Dependence Concerns

Assurances from Palantir Leadership

But Louis Mosley, Palantir’s executive vice president for the UK and Europe, told Reuters on Wednesday that neither the company nor the US could switch off the Maven Smart System AI platform used by NATO’s military headquarters and several European armed forces.

“What we have seen in the news over the past few days around Starlink is extremely concerning,” Mosley said in an interview in Brussels.

“But as concerns Palantir, I can provide categorical reassurance that where customers have bought our software, they are in full operational control of that software,” he said.

“There are no kill switches. There's no ability for Palantir or the US government to reach in and switch it off.”

The Maven System: Capabilities and Adoption

How Maven Processes Battlefield Data

MAVEN SYSTEM PROCESSES VAST BATTLEFIELD DATA 

The Maven system processes vast amounts of data from satellites, radars and other sensors to give military officers a picture of the battlefield and speed up decision-making.

NATO bought Maven for its Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe in 2025 and declared the system had achieved "full technical operational capability" in June this year.

European Hesitancy and Security Concerns

Germany and France’s Position

But some European NATO members such as Germany and France have not adopted Maven for their own armed forces, citing concerns about relying on a US company amid frequent tensions between Trump and European leaders.

In April this year, the head of Germany's cyber command ruled out buying Maven, saying it was "inconceivable" for employees of a private company to have access to the country's national military database.

Operational Independence for Customers

Mosley said it was "entirely at the discretion of the customer" whether Palantir employees were involved in operating the system. Such employees would be citizens of the country concerned and have the required security clearance, he said.

"It can absolutely be operated independently of us, and we have many, many customers around the world  —  both actually in the military and in the corporate world  — who do that," he added.

(Reporting by Andrew Gray; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)

Key Takeaways

  • Palantir emphasizes that MSS is controlled entirely by the customer with no ability by the U.S. or Palantir to remotely disable it (euronews.com)
  • NATO’s Maven Smart System achieved full operational capability on June 22, 2026—while Germany and France remain cautious about adopting it for their own forces due to sovereignty and access concerns (jwc.nato.int)
  • European nations are accelerating efforts to build sovereign AI and defence technology alternatives in response to unease over reliance on U.S. technologies amid geopolitical uncertainty (techradar.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What concerns do Europeans have about US tech dependence in defense?
Europeans are worried that reliance on US defense technology, like AI systems and satellite services, could lead to disruptions or cutoffs impacting national security.
Can Palantir or the US government disable the NATO AI system?
Palantir states that neither the company nor the US government has a kill switch or the ability to remotely disable the Maven AI system used by NATO.
What triggered the debate on NATO's reliance on US technology?
Recent disruptions to Ukraine's military satellite services, believed by some to be politically motivated, have sparked concerns about dependency on US tech providers.
Do European NATO members all use Palantir’s Maven system?
No, countries like Germany and France have chosen not to use Maven due to concerns about security and dependence on a US-based company.
Who operates Palantir’s AI system in European countries?
Operation of the system is left to the customer’s discretion, and when Palantir employees are involved, they are citizens of the respective country with proper security clearance.

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