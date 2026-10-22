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Finance

Argenx says Vyvgart sales rose 54% in third quarter

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 22, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: October 22, 2026

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Argenx Vyvgart Sales Jump 54% in Q3, Forte Acquisition Impacts Margins

Argenx Q3 Financial Results and Strategic Developments

Vyvgart Sales Performance

Oct 22 (Reuters) - Belgian-Dutch pharmaceutical firm argenx said on Thursday that global sales of its leading autoimmune drug Vyvgart rose 54% in the third quarter, as it reached more patients.

Sales of Vyvgart, a prescription drug used to treat adults with generalized myasthenia gravis, an autoimmune disease that causes muscle weakness, were $1.7 billion in the third quarter, up from $1.13 billion a year ago.

Operating Profit and Analyst Expectations

• Operating profit was $486 million, below analysts' average estimate of $565.82 million, according to I/B/E/S data

Forte Biosciences Acquisition

Details of the Acquisition

• Argenx completed its $2.2 billion acquisition of Forte Biosciences in August, adding an experimental drug that has shown early promise in vitiligo and celiac disease to its portfolio

Impact on Margins

• Its quarterly operating margin declined to 28.2% due to acquisition-related costs

Future Cost Projections

• Combined research and development, selling, general and administrative costs are now expected to be around $4 billion in 2026, including those related to the Forte deal

(Reporting by Lucie Barbier in Gdansk, editing by Milla Nissi-Prussak)

Key Takeaways

  • Vyvgart sales surged 54% year‑on‑year to $1.7 billion in Q3 2026, marking robust multi‑indication uptake and growth across its gMG, CIDP, and ITP franchises (marketscreener.com).
  • Operating profit of $486 million lagged consensus (~$565.8 million) due to higher R&D, SG&A, and acquisition‑related expenses, pulling operating margin down to approximately 28% (marketscreener.com).
  • argenx completed its $2.2 billion acquisition of Forte Biosciences in August 2026, adding FB102—a promising anti‑CD122 antibody with Phase 1b proof‑of‑concept in vitiligo and celiac disease—to its immunology pipeline (argenx.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What were Argenx's Vyvgart sales in the third quarter?
Vyvgart sales rose 54% to $1.7 billion in the third quarter, up from $1.13 billion a year earlier.
What is Vyvgart used to treat?
Vyvgart is a prescription drug used to treat adults with generalized myasthenia gravis, an autoimmune disease that causes muscle weakness.
How did Argenx's operating profit compare to analyst estimates?
Argenx reported an operating profit of $486 million, below analysts' average estimate of $565.82 million.
What major acquisition did Argenx complete in August?
Argenx completed a $2.2 billion acquisition of Forte Biosciences, adding an experimental drug for vitiligo and celiac disease to its portfolio.
How have Argenx's costs been affected by the Forte Biosciences acquisition?
Argenx's combined research and development, selling, general, and administrative costs are expected to reach around $4 billion in 2026, reflecting the impact of the Forte Biosciences acquisition.

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