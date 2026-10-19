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Nvidia wins fast-growing AI startup Modal for new central processors - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Nvidia wins fast-growing AI startup Modal for new central processors

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 19, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: October 19, 2026

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Nvidia Wins AI Cloud Startup Modal With New Vera Central Processors

By Stephen Nellis

Nvidia Secures Major Win in AI Cloud Market

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Nvidia has won central processor chip business with another fast-growing AI startup that until now relied entirely on chips from Intel and AMD, an early sign that its push into a market long controlled by those two rivals has traction.

Modal’s Shift to Nvidia Vera Processors

Modal, a cloud-computing startup that rents out computing power to AI developers, said it plans to start using Nvidia's new Vera central processor for the first time for hosting agents, the AI systems that can carry out long-running tasks for human users. Modal until now has run such work only on Intel and AMD chips.

Modal’s Growth and Funding

Modal last week raised $750 million in a funding round led by Accel at a $15.75 billion valuation, saying it is on track to record $1 billion in sales over the next year. Modal said usage of its services has tripled and revenue has grown more than 15 times year-over-year.

Performance Gains with Nvidia Vera

Modal said Monday that early tests showed the new Nvidia chip doubled the amount of work that AI agents can get done, prompting the company to support Nvidia's chip design for the first time, which will require some deep software changes on Modal's side.

Maintaining a Mixed Hardware Fleet

But Chief Executive Erik Bernhardsson was careful to stress it is not abandoning its existing suppliers. The company said it will run the Nvidia chips alongside its current Intel and AMD offerings in a mixed fleet, putting each job on whatever hardware runs it best.

Future Testing and Competitive Landscape

Bernhardsson said the tests were run against the Intel and AMD chips already on the market. Both Nvidia rivals are developing newer models that could narrow the gap with Nvidia.

Commitment to Performance Optimization

"We'll test them when they're available," he said, adding that running a mixed setup means the company "can always deploy whatever hardware performs best."

Nvidia’s Broader Market Ambitions

Nvidia has told investors it expects to generate at least $20 billion from Vera chip sales this fiscal year, its opening bid for a market it values at roughly $200 billion. Nvidia has previously said OpenAI, Anthropic and Oracle also plan to use the chips, along with AI startups such as Perplexity.

(Reporting by Stephen Nellis in San FranciscoEditing by Nick Zieminski)

Key Takeaways

  • Modal, valued at $15.75 billion after its $750 million Series D round, will deploy Nvidia’s Vera CPU for the first time after early tests showed it doubled AI agent throughput compared to Intel and AMD counterparts. (axios.com)
  • Nvidia’s Vera CPU, purpose‑built for large‑context, agentic AI workloads, delivers up to ~1.64× per‑core performance on agentic tasks versus leading x86 CPUs, validated independently. (signal65.com)
  • Nvidia expects at least $20 billion in revenue from CPU sales—including Vera—this fiscal year, signaling strong traction into a $200 billion total addressable CPU market. (investor.nvidia.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Which AI startup did Nvidia win as a customer for its new central processors?
Nvidia won Modal, a fast-growing cloud-computing startup, as a customer for its Vera central processors.
What hardware suppliers did Modal previously use before adopting Nvidia's chips?
Modal previously relied entirely on chips from Intel and AMD for its computing needs.
What performance gains did Modal report with Nvidia's Vera chip?
Modal reported that early tests showed Nvidia's Vera chip doubled the amount of work AI agents could do.
Will Modal abandon Intel and AMD in favor of only Nvidia processors?
No, Modal will run Nvidia chips alongside Intel and AMD offerings, using whichever performs best for each job.
How much funding did Modal recently raise and at what valuation?
Modal raised $750 million in a funding round led by Accel, valuing the company at $15.75 billion.

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