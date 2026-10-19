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Ithaca may halt Britain investment without Rosebank approval, FT reports - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Ithaca may halt Britain investment without Rosebank approval, FT reports

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 19, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 19, 2026

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Finance Energy oil and gas United Kingdom investment

Ithaca Considers Stopping UK Investment Without Rosebank Oilfield Approval

Ithaca Energy's Investment Plans and Regulatory Challenges

Potential Halt of UK Investment

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Oil and gas producer Ithaca Energy will likely halt further investment in Britain if the government does not approve its Rosebank oilfield in the North Sea, chair Yaniv Friedman said in an interview with the Financial Times on Tuesday.

Need for Regulatory and Political Support

• The company wants to invest further in the North Sea but needs the appropriate regulatory and political support, Friedman said, echoing rival Equinor's concerns

Stalled North Sea Development

• Ithaca's $3.8 billion North Sea development investment has stalled after opposition from climate activists led to the approval for the development being overturned

Ownership and Stakeholders in Rosebank

• Ithaca ​Energy owns 20% of Rosebank, with the rest held by Adura, a joint venture between Equinor and Shell

Government Response and Competing Opportunities

UK Government's Position

• Britain's energy minister said last week that while a decision on the Jackdaw gas field in the North Sea is imminent, Rosebank will take a little longer

International Investment Considerations

Canadian Oil Asset Acquisition

• The UK is now competing with other opportunities in Canada, the chair said, referring to Ithaca's C$1.2 billion ($850.88 million) acquisition of three offshore oil assets from Canada's Suncor Energy

Company Response and Additional Information

• Ithaca Energy declined to comment on the report

($1 = 1.4103 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Simone Lobo in Bengaluru; Editing by Tasim Zahid and Jonathan Ananda)

Key Takeaways

  • Ithaca Energy may halt further UK investments without Rosebank approval, highlighting regulatory uncertainty and activist opposition (questions-statements.parliament.uk)
  • The Rosebank project—worth $3.8 billion with Ithaca holding a 20% stake—was halted after consents were quashed due to failure to consider downstream emissions (Scope 3), and awaits reapproval (greenpeace.org.uk)
  • Ithaca is evaluating alternatives like its C$1.2 billion offshore Canadian acquisition, while Rosebank awaits a UK decision amid competing priorities and consultations (apnews.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why might Ithaca Energy halt investment in Britain?
Ithaca Energy may halt further investment in Britain if the government does not approve its Rosebank oilfield project in the North Sea.
Who owns the Rosebank oilfield?
Ithaca Energy owns 20% of Rosebank, with the remainder owned by Adura, a joint venture between Equinor and Shell.
What stalled Ithaca's North Sea development investment?
Ithaca's $3.8 billion North Sea investment stalled after climate activist opposition led to the development's approval being overturned.
What other regions is Ithaca Energy considering for investment?
Ithaca Energy is considering opportunities in Canada, especially after its acquisition of offshore oil assets from Suncor Energy.
What did the UK energy minister say about the Rosebank decision?
The UK energy minister said a decision on the Jackdaw gas field is imminent, but approval for Rosebank will take longer.

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