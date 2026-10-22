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Finance

Norway's wealth fund posts $30 billion loss in third quarter

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 22, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: October 22, 2026

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Norway's Sovereign Wealth Fund Suffers $30 Billion Q3 Loss as Rates Rise

Third Quarter Performance and Contributing Factors

Quarterly Loss and Investment Returns

OSLO, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Norway's $2.3 trillion sovereign wealth fund, the world's largest, reported on Thursday a loss of 278 billion Norwegian crowns ($29.71 billion) for the third quarter, with a return of minus 0.5% on its global investments. 

Impact of Rising Interest Rates

"The fund's return was close to flat, ending slightly negative as rising interest rates led to weaker results on our fixed-income investments," deputy CEO Trond Grande said in a statement.

Fund Overview and Global Influence

Investment Strategy and Holdings

Investing the Norwegian state's revenues from oil and gas production, the fund owns on average 1.5% of all listed companies globally, making it the world's largest single investor.

Diversification Across Asset Classes

 Overall, the fund is invested in some 7,100 companies as well as bonds, property and renewable energy projects.

Additional Information

($1 = 9.3582 Norwegian crowns)

(Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Essi Lehto)

Key Takeaways

  • A sharp reversal from a record NOK 1.75 trillion (US$184 billion) profit in H1 2026 underscores heightened market volatility and the fund’s sensitivity to interest‑rate shocks (investing.com).
  • Fixed‑income holdings—comprising around 26% of the fund—were hit hardest by rate hikes, mirroring a global bond‑market rout in Q3 2026 (marketscreener.com).
  • Despite the quarterly setback, the fund remains the world’s largest sovereign wealth vehicle, with diversified holdings spanning equities, bonds, real estate, and renewables, and typically representing about 1.5% of global listed companies (en.wikipedia.org)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How much did Norway's sovereign wealth fund lose in the third quarter?
Norway's sovereign wealth fund reported a loss of 278 billion Norwegian crowns ($29.71 billion) in the third quarter.
What caused the negative return for Norway's wealth fund?
Rising interest rates led to weaker results on the fund's fixed-income investments, resulting in a negative return.
How is Norway's sovereign wealth fund invested globally?
The fund is invested in around 7,100 companies worldwide, along with bonds, property, and renewable energy projects.
What proportion of global listed companies does the fund own?
On average, Norway's wealth fund owns 1.5% of all listed companies globally.
How is the fund financed?
The fund is financed by investing revenues the Norwegian state receives from oil and gas production.

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