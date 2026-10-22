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Kuehne+Nagel CEO expects most container lines back in Suez Canal by early Q2 - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Kuehne+Nagel CEO expects most container lines back in Suez Canal by early Q2

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 22, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 22, 2026

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Most Container Lines to Resume Suez Canal Route by Early Q2 2027, CEO Says

Container Shipping Lines Eye Return to Suez Canal Amid Geopolitical Volatility

By Basile Day and Anastasiia Kozlova

CEO Insights on Suez Canal Resumption

Oct 22 (Reuters) - Most container shipping lines should resume using the Suez Canal route by late first quarter or early second quarter of 2027, Kuehne+Nagel Chief Executive Officer Stefan Paul said on Thursday, though he cautioned that geopolitics remained volatile.

Carrier Partners’ Intentions

"There is a clear intention among carrier partners to return to the route," Paul told Reuters after the Swiss freight forwarder raised its 2026 profit outlook for the third time this year.

Background: Red Sea Crisis and Route Changes

Impact of Red Sea Attacks

The Asia-Europe trade corridor through the ​Suez Canal was abandoned by most shippers in November 2023 after attacks in the Red Sea ⁠by Yemen's Houthis, forcing ships to take the much ​longer trip around Africa. Plans to return to the Suez Canal were dampened earlier this year after the US-Israeli strikes on Iran in late February.

Economic Factors Affecting Route Decisions

Oil Prices and Voyage Times

Paul also pointed to higher oil prices as a factor increasing the attractiveness of shorter voyage times, though added that reopening of the route "would not materially affect customer demand".

Gradual Resumption and Industry Impact

While Maersk has restored selected services through the Suez Canal, analysts say the gradual resumption of Red Sea routes is unlikely to materially affect this years earnings, as carriers' approach remains phased and cautious.

Freight Forwarders vs. Container Lines

Unlike container lines, freight forwarders such as Kuehne+Nagel do not own ships and depend more on cargo volumes than freight rates.

(Reporting by Basile Day and Anastasiia Kozlova in Gdansk, editing by Anna Pruchnicka)

Key Takeaways

  • CEO Stefan Paul expects a phased return to Suez Canal by late Q1/early Q2 2027 as carrier partners intend to revert to the route.
  • Reopening driven by shorter transit times and higher oil prices, though geopolitical risks and operational frictions remain.
  • Recent data shows gradual recovery: containership traffic via Suez up substantially since May, but still below pre‑crisis levels.

Frequently Asked Questions

When are most container shipping lines expected to return to the Suez Canal?
Kuehne+Nagel's CEO expects most container lines to resume using the Suez Canal by late Q1 or early Q2 of 2027.
Why was the Suez Canal route abandoned by most shippers?
The route was largely abandoned in November 2023 due to attacks in the Red Sea by Yemen's Houthis, making shipping routes unsafe.
What factors could influence the return to the Suez Canal route?
Geopolitical volatility and rising oil prices are major factors affecting the decision to return to the Suez Canal route.
How does reopening the Suez Canal route affect customer demand?
According to Kuehne+Nagel's CEO, reopening the Suez Canal is not expected to materially affect customer demand.
How do freight forwarders like Kuehne+Nagel differ from container lines?
Freight forwarders do not own ships and are more dependent on cargo volumes, whereas container lines control vessels and routes.

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