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Netflix issues weak fourth-quarter forecast, shares drop - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Netflix issues weak fourth-quarter forecast, shares drop 

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 20, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: October 20, 2026

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Netflix Reports Weak Q4 Forecast and Shares Slide After Earnings Miss

Netflix Q4 Earnings and Market Reaction

By Lisa Richwine

Weaker-than-Expected Forecast and Layoffs

LOS ANGELES, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Netflix issued a weaker-than-expected forecast for fourth-quarter profit on Tuesday, days after the streaming pioneer laid off 6% of its workforce and replaced two of its top programming executives.

Shares of Netflix fell more than 5% to $68.69 in after-hours trading.

Revenue and Profit Performance

Third-quarter revenue rose 11.8% to $12.87 billion, in line with Wall Street forecasts, but the lowest rate of increase in nearly three years. The company forecast fourth-quarter net income of $2.79 billion and EPS of 67 cents, below the average analyst forecast of $3.07 billion and 73 cents.

Advertising and Product Capabilities

Netflix reduced its advertising forecast for 2026 to roughly $2.7 billion, down from about $3 billion. Some ad product capabilities rolled out slightly slower than expected, executives said in their quarterly letter to shareholders.

Competitive Landscape and Growth Strategies

The company that shook up Hollywood when it started streaming TV shows and movies two decades ago is now competing with a surge in viewership on YouTube and TikTok. Netflix has invested in video games, podcasts and live events to draw new viewers and increase the time members spend on the platform.

Wall Street analysts have questioned how the company will kick-start growth.

Analyst Perspectives

"Netflix remains a well-oiled, highly profitable machine, but focused on too many unwanted distractions," PP Foresight analyst Paolo Pescatore said. "The company needs to get back to basics and focus on compelling content."

Content Strategy and Core Offerings

In its earnings report, Netflix said it would continue to expand its offerings through licensing more third-party content. Beyond that, it will focus on the core service of streaming TV, film and live events and invest in original shows that "spark conversation, bring in more members and make us a 'must-have' service," executives said in the letter.

Quarterly Highlights and Programming Changes

Q3 Earnings and New Programming

For the third quarter, earnings per share came in at 87 cents, ahead of the 82 cents average forecast of analysts surveyed by LSEG. New programming during the quarter included "Monster: The Lizzie Borden Story," the second season of "The Gentlemen," the final installment of "Outer Banks" and a reboot of "Little House on the Prairie."

Workforce Reductions and Executive Changes

Last week, Netflix laid off 1,000 people, or about 6% of its employees. The company replaced Chief Creative Officer Bela Bajaria and said film chief Dan Lin was departing, signs that it is resetting its programming strategy.

Acquisition Targets and Industry Moves

Earlier this year, Netflix lost a bidding war for Warner Bros Discovery and its rich library of characters, which was sold to David Ellison-led Skydance. Some analysts believe Netflix could go after other acquisition targets such as NBCUniversal after Comcast spins it off.

Subscriber Trends and Data Disputes

US Subscriber Losses

Netflix has posted monthly subscriber losses in the US throughout 2026, with no net additions reported for any month up to September, data from analytics firm Antenna showed.

Antenna Data Methodology

Antenna tracks US subscription purchases via sources like credit card transactions, but excludes subscriptions acquired through wholesale bundles. A Netflix spokesperson said the Antenna data were "not representative of Netflix's business performance."

(Reporting by Lisa Richwine in Los Angeles; Additional reporting by Jaspreet Singh in Bengaluru;Editing by Aurora Ellis)

Key Takeaways

  • Q3 revenue rose 11.8% to $12.87 billion, aligning with expectations, but represented the slowest growth rate in nearly three years (investing.com).
  • Netflix forecast Q4 net income of $2.79 billion and EPS of $0.67, below analyst averages of $3.07 billion and $0.73 (investing.com).
  • The company trimmed its 2026 advertising revenue estimate to about $2.7 billion from ~$3 billion, citing delayed ad product rollouts (sec.gov).
  • Netflix recently laid off ~6% of its workforce (~1,000 employees) and replaced key programming executives, signaling a strategic reset (axios.com).
  • Investors worry that, amid rising competition from platforms like YouTube and TikTok, Netflix’s slowed growth and mixed guidance challenge its ability to reignite momentum (investing.com).

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Netflix shares decline after the earnings report?
Netflix shares dropped over 5% in after-hours trading after the company issued a weaker-than-expected fourth-quarter profit forecast.
How did Netflix's third-quarter revenue and earnings perform?
Netflix's third-quarter revenue rose 11.8% to $12.87 billion, and earnings per share came in at 87 cents, exceeding analyst estimates.
What recent executive changes did Netflix make?
Netflix laid off 6% of its workforce, replaced its Chief Creative Officer, and saw its film chief depart as part of a programming strategy reset.
How is competition affecting Netflix?
Netflix faces rising competition from platforms like YouTube and TikTok and is expanding into video games, podcasts, and live events to attract new users.

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