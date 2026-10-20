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EQT in advanced talks to buy testing firm Qiagen, Bloomberg News reports - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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EQT in advanced talks to buy testing firm Qiagen, Bloomberg News reports

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 20, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 20, 2026

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EQT Advances in Negotiations to Acquire Qiagen Amid Competing Bids

Qiagen Acquisition Talks and Market Response

Advanced Negotiations Between EQT and Qiagen

Oct 20 (Reuters) - European molecular testing company Qiagen is in advanced talks to be acquired by Swedish buyout firm EQT, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Market Impact and Valuation

US-listed shares of Qiagen were up over 6% in afternoon trading. The company has a market capitalization of €8.57 billion, according to data compiled by LSEG.

Board Deliberations and Competing Offers

Qiagen's board is meeting this week to decide on the potential deal, the report said, citing people familiar with the talks. There is no certainty the discussions will lead to a sale to EQT or another buyer, the report added.

Details of Bids

EQT has submitted a binding offer of more than $50 per share for Qiagen, while US private equity firm KKR has also made a bid, Bloomberg News reported.

Background on Strategic Options

The reported talks come after Qiagen said in January it was evaluating strategic options amid renewed takeover interest.

Interest in the diagnostics company continued through the year, with buyout firms including EQT, Advent and KKR linked to a potential acquisition in July.

Qiagen’s Business Overview

Qiagen develops molecular testing and sample-preparation technologies used by research and clinical laboratories.

Statements from Involved Parties

KKR declined to comment, while EQT did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment. Qiagen said it does not comment on "market rumors or speculation."

Additional Information

($1 = 0.9259 euros)

(Reporting by Sahil Pandey in Bengaluru; Editing by Shreya Biswas)

Key Takeaways

  • EQT has submitted a binding offer above $50 per share for Qiagen, valuing it at over $10 billion (news.bloomberglaw.com).
  • Qiagen’s U.S.‑listed shares rose around 6–9% intraday following the Bloomberg report (news.bloomberglaw.com).
  • Qiagen’s board is meeting later this week to evaluate bids; other suitors such as KKR and Advent had earlier shown interest (news.bloomberglaw.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is in advanced talks to acquire Qiagen?
Swedish buyout firm EQT is reportedly in advanced talks to acquire the European molecular testing company Qiagen.
What is the reported value of EQT's offer for Qiagen?
EQT has submitted a binding offer of more than $50 per share for Qiagen.
Are there other potential buyers for Qiagen?
Yes, US private equity firm KKR has also made a bid for Qiagen.
What is Qiagen's current market capitalization?
Qiagen's market capitalization is approximately €8.57 billion.
Has Qiagen confirmed the acquisition talks?
Qiagen stated that it does not comment on market rumors or speculation.

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