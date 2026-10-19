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Morning Bid: Markets left to figure out sanctions - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Morning Bid: Markets left to figure out sanctions

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 19, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: October 19, 2026

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Finance Banking Markets Sanctions Oil

How Uncertainty Over Sanctions Impacts Global Markets and Oil Exports

Sanctions, Oil Exports, and Market Reactions

A look at the day ahead in European and global markets from Wayne Cole.

Confusion Over Sanctions and Russian Oil Shipments

So oil slips on the chance of increased Russian shipments after President Donald Trump waived some sanctions on Moscow, or did he? Trump himself seems unsure, telling reporters, "A lot of you don't know what my decision is yet, but we'll figure it out, and you'll figure it out."

Official Statements and Uncertainty

Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Saturday claimed officials want more time to evaluate the situation, and Trump would use up to 60 days to assess the economic impact of Russia-related sanctions and tariffs that he waived a day earlier.

Impact of Ongoing Conflict on Russian Oil Exports

In any case, it's not clear Russia could actually increase its oil exports as Ukraine continues its kinetic sanctions, hitting an oil depot and port in St Petersburg, along with another data center and logistics warehouse.

Geopolitical Tensions and Oil Supply Disruptions

Incidents in the Strait of Hormuz

Meanwhile, Iran said an oil tanker caught fire and exploded after striking a naval mine in the southern part of the Strait of Hormuz, while the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) is reporting more attacks on shipping every day.

Consequences for Shipping and Insurance

The disruption has seen rates for tankers hit record highs and lifted insurance charges, adding to the cost of every barrel shipped and to physical delivery prices.

Market Movements and Economic Data

Oil Prices and Global Markets

For now, Brent futures are down around 1.5%, helping Treasuries extend their rally and nudging Wall Street futures higher. Asian stocks are still having jitters over AI and the cost of capital with South Korea off another 0.5% after shedding 14% last week.

China's Economic Performance

GDP and Retail Sales

China's economy grew 4.5% in the third quarter to just pip forecasts. Retail sales were also better with a rise of 1.1%, while industrial output growth came in on forecasts at 5.5%.

Currency and Stock Market Reaction

China's yuan firmed to its strongest level since July 2022 at 6.6828, while stocks were down modestly.

Corporate Earnings and Investor Sentiment

Upcoming Company Results

Investors will be hoping the wave of company results this week brightens the mood, with the tech sector expected to report earnings growth of 65%. All eyes will be on Meta on Wednesday, when it needs to make $62.5 billion to hit the midpoint of its own revenue guide.

Capital Expenditure Concerns

The company already expects to spend $130 billion to $145 billion on capex in 2026, and any increase in that could unsettle investors.

Other Major Reports

Among the host of companies reporting are Lam Research, Texas Instruments, SpaceX, Tesla and Netflix.

Key Developments to Watch

Key developments that could influence markets on Monday:

- US NAHB housing market index for October

(By Wayne Cole; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Key Takeaways

  • Trump waived new Russia‑related sanctions and tariffs under the Graham Act, with Rubio confirming a 60‑day window for economic review (axios.com)
  • Ukraine recently struck oil infrastructure near Saint Petersburg—part of its ‘kinetic sanctions’ campaign—casting doubt on Russia’s ability to boost exports (apnews.com)
  • Shipping through the Strait of Hormuz remains highly risky: tanker attacks, mine strikes and soaring insurance premiums continue to tack onto delivery costs (aljazeera.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How are recent sanctions impacting global oil markets?
Recent U.S. sanctions decisions and ongoing conflict-related disruptions have led to volatility in oil prices and increased shipping costs.
What effect did the waiver on Russian sanctions have on markets?
Oil prices slipped on the possibility of increased Russian shipments, but uncertainty remains as official US policy is unclear.
Which companies’ earnings are investors watching this week?
Investors are watching results from Meta, Lam Research, Texas Instruments, SpaceX, Tesla, and Netflix.
How has the conflict in Ukraine affected Russian oil exports?
Kinetic sanctions, including attacks on infrastructure in Russia, raise questions about the country's ability to increase oil exports.
What economic data is being closely monitored in China?
Investors are monitoring China's Q3 GDP growth, retail sales, and industrial output as indicators of economic health.

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