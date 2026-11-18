ECB: Market Discipline Needed as France Faces Rising Debt and Borrowing Costs
France's Fiscal Challenges and the ECB's Stance
FRANKFURT, Nov 18 (Reuters) - France and other indebted nations must rein in spending or face even higher borrowing costs, and markets could play a key role in disciplining governments, the European Central Bank said, indicating it was in no hurry to intervene in markets.
Rising Debt and Political Uncertainty in France
With domestic politics in turmoil, France has been unable to curb its oversized budget deficit and investors are demanding an increasingly large premium to finance its debt, raising concerns about the sustainability of its debt.
These worries have become so acute that economists are now discussing whether the ECB would need to prop up the market, an idea the bank has consistently pushed back on, arguing that it was not its job to assist any single member state.
The Role of Market Discipline
"Taking a longer-term perspective, market discipline can help contain vulnerabilities by providing price signals which encourage prudent fiscal policies and timely corrective policy adjustment," the ECB said in a Financial Stability Review on Wednesday.
But the bank acknowledged the risk and singled out France, where widening sovereign credit spreads highlight country-specific problems and partly reflect political risk related to next year's presidential election.
Overdue Fiscal Consolidation and Investor Concerns
Impact of Investor Sentiment on Borrowing Costs
OVERDUE FISCAL CONSOLIDATION
The key issue is that investor concerns push up borrowing costs, which then leaves the budget in an even more vulnerable position and could lead to further investor flight, the ECB added.
"Fiscal consolidation is overdue and increasingly important in an environment where the presence of news-sensitive, leveraged investors in sovereign bond markets is growing," the ECB said.
France's Debt Metrics in the Euro Zone
French debt stood at 119% of gross domestic product at midyear, the third-highest in the euro zone after Greece and Italy, and the budget deficit is seen at 5.5% of GDP this year, the highest among the 21 euro zone members, according to the European Commission.
Even if French economic fundamentals stayed stable, the financing environment would still become more challenging, raising vulnerabilities, the ECB warned.
Competition for Investors and External Risks
Sovereign debt issuance across the bloc is at its highest level since the pandemic, so countries are competing with one another for investors.
US tech firms looking to finance record AI investment are also borrowing heavily in Europe and may crowd out some sovereigns from debt markets, the ECB said.
Foreign Investors and Market Volatility
Meanwhile, foreign investors and hedge funds are buying more euro zone debt, creating a new set of risks.
"Foreign investors tend to be flightier during periods of stress," the ECB said. "The growing presence of more procyclical and often highly leveraged investors, such as hedge funds, in euro area sovereign bond markets may also amplify any sudden repricing of sovereign risk."
Fiscal Policy, Inflation, and the Path Forward
Government Subsidies and Budgetary Strain
High energy prices have also prompted governments to offer households subsidies but this too strains budgets, especially if support measures are not phased out.
Inflation and ECB Policy Response
All this is happening while inflation is high, forcing the ECB to raise interest rates, further lifting financing costs.
"In this context, a rigorous interpretation and application of the fiscal rules by the European Commission will be essential," the ECB added.
(Reporting by Balazs KoranyiEditing by Tomasz Janowski)